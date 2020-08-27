This Wine Comes in Aluminum Bottles, Making It Easier to Transport

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're enjoying a glass on the porch or your couch, kicking back at the end of a long day with a glass of wine is the go-to relaxation method for many people. And while we all have our favorite bottles (like this $10 one from Aldi), most wine comes in glass—at least until now. With the launch of Revelshine, a new brand from Limerick Lane Cellars in Healdsburg, California, you can now get wine that comes in an aluminum bottle.

While wine has previously been associated with health benefits like boosting your mood and promoting healthy gut bacteria, Revelshine's new wine is good for you and the environment. According to a press release, Revelshine was inspired by founder Jake Bilbro's love of the outdoors. While he and his friends were enjoying activities like kayaking, mountain biking and skiing, he realized that "no matter the bottle, the glass doesn't work on the beach or the river. And that is how Revelshine was created."

Revelshine wine bottles Credit: Revelshine

Revelshine's wines come in a sustainable, lightweight aluminum bottle that is perfect for transporting. You can choose from three varieties: red, white and rosé. Each variety is from the Russian River Valley in California and comes in a 500 milliliter bottle (for reference, that's about 17 ounces and a typical serving size is 5 ounces). Depending on the variety, prices range from $16-$20 and can be purchased on Revelshine's website.