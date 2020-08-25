Halo Top Is Relaunching Their Dairy-Free Ice Cream to Include More Protein

Regardless of the season, I always have a pint of ice cream in the freezer. Not only is it a deliciously easy dessert, but also the choices in flavor are endless. And while my go-to flavor is usually coffee based (my current pint is coffee chocolate chip), I'm always open to trying new flavors. And thanks to Halo Top, I have several new pints to choose from with their revamped dairy-free ice cream line.

Halo Top's dairy-free ice cream line will feature new recipes for each of their seven existing flavors. While the vegan ice cream will still be made from a base of coconut milk, they've swapped out some ingredients: fava bean protein in place of brown rice protein, inulin in place of soluble corn fiber, cellulose gum and gel in place of carob gum and guar gum and Stevia Reb M in place of Stevia Reb A.

To help me understand these changes, I asked EatingWell's Assistant Nutrition Editor, Jessica Ball, M.S., R.D. if these new ingredients were any healthier. "Inulin is a soluble fiber that is usually added to foods because it gives a gel-like consistency when mixed with water. Though more research needs to be done, inulin may have some unique health benefits as a prebiotic and soluble fibers help keep your heart and body healthy," says Ball.

Meanwhile, Halo Top's use of sugar substitutes, like Stevia, helps keep their product low in calories. Ball notes that, "while sugar substitutes can be a good option for someone with health concerns like diabetes, they can cause negative side effects such as diarrhea, headaches and sugar cravings." In addition to the sugar substitute, the collection of dairy-free ice cream also boasts 10-20 grams of protein per container, depending on the flavor.

If you're interested in trying Halo Top's reconfigured recipes, the first three flavors, Birthday Cake, Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available in stores in September. Meanwhile, the remaining four flavors, Candy Bar, Chocolate, Chocolate Almond Crunch and Sea Salt Caramel, will be relaunched in October.