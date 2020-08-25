Trader Joe's Has a New Vegan Caesar Dressing and I Can't Wait to Put It on Everything
From salads to sandwiches, this dressing will become your new go-to.
I'm always on the lookout for new Trader Joe's products that will make life simpler and more delicious. From pre-roasted veggies to their best savory snacks, I love trying different products each time I visit the store. And now I have a new item to add to my shopping cart: their Vegan Caesar Dressing.
Trader Joe's Vegan Caesar Dressing is perfect for everyone, whether you eat primarily plant-based or not. Instead of the traditional recipe, which usually features anchovies, cheese and egg, this vegan version uses tofu as its main ingredient. In addition to the tofu, it includes white miso, capers and shiitake mushroom powder to create the ultimate savory blend of flavors. The Trader Joe's version does feature classic ingredients like Dijon mustard and lemon juice, so you'll still get the same flavors, just with zero animal products.
You can pick up an 11-ounce bottle for $3.00 from the deli section of your local TJ's. Compared to other bottled Caesar dressings, the Trader Joe's version is lower in sodium and fat. A serving size of 2 tablespoons contains 70 calories, 7 grams of fat (1 of which is saturated), 260 milligrams of sodium and less than 1 gram of sugar and protein.
This dressing would be a great addition to our recipes like Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad or Salmon Caesar Salad. Or, if you want to keep it vegan, you could always use the dressing as a dip for veggies or use it as a spread on one of our vegan burgers. And if you'd rather make your dressing, try our Vegan Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons recipe. However you use it, it's sure to be delicious!