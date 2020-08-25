Trader Joe's Has a New Vegan Caesar Dressing and I Can't Wait to Put It on Everything

I'm always on the lookout for new Trader Joe's products that will make life simpler and more delicious. From pre-roasted veggies to their best savory snacks, I love trying different products each time I visit the store. And now I have a new item to add to my shopping cart: their Vegan Caesar Dressing.

Trader Joe's Vegan Caesar Dressing is perfect for everyone, whether you eat primarily plant-based or not. Instead of the traditional recipe, which usually features anchovies, cheese and egg, this vegan version uses tofu as its main ingredient. In addition to the tofu, it includes white miso, capers and shiitake mushroom powder to create the ultimate savory blend of flavors. The Trader Joe's version does feature classic ingredients like Dijon mustard and lemon juice, so you'll still get the same flavors, just with zero animal products.

You can pick up an 11-ounce bottle for $3.00 from the deli section of your local TJ's. Compared to other bottled Caesar dressings, the Trader Joe's version is lower in sodium and fat. A serving size of 2 tablespoons contains 70 calories, 7 grams of fat (1 of which is saturated), 260 milligrams of sodium and less than 1 gram of sugar and protein.