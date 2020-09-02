Learn how to cut a kiwi easily with a knife—or a spoon!—or make fancy flowers with our photo guide.

Apples and oranges are satisfying—though standard—snacking fare. But when it comes to exotic excitement in the produce aisle, nothing beats a kiwifruit.

If you've ever wondered how to peel a kiwi and get to the delicately sweet fruit inside without damaging it, here's how to cut a kiwi properly. It's not that much work to peel the fuzzy skin away and cut kiwifruit into rounds. In fact, there are two ways you can do it: a traditional method and an incredibly simple hack for peeling kiwi without a knife. You can even try a fancy cutting trick for turning your kiwi into two flower-shaped halves.

How to Peel and Cut Kiwi with a Knife

Cut a small slice off the stem and blossom ends of the kiwi with a paring knife so it's flat on the top and bottom.

cutting the end off of a kiwi with a paring knife Credit: Casey Barber

Place on a cutting board with one of the flat sides down for stability. With the paring knife or a vegetable peeler, slice down the sides of the kiwi to remove the fuzzy peel.

peeling kiwi with a paring knife Credit: Casey Barber

Cut into rounds or dice.

cutting kiwi on a wooden cutting board Credit: Casey Barber

How to Peel a Kiwi with a Spoon

Slice off one end of the kiwi with a paring knife and hold the kiwi in your nondominant hand, cut side facing up.

hand with kiwi over wooden cutting board Credit: Casey Barber

Using your dominant hand, run a spoon around the edge of the kiwi, just between the peel and the flesh, to loosen it.

scooping kiwi out of skin with a spoon Credit: Casey Barber

Rotate the kiwi so the spoon goes all the way around, then scoop the flesh out with the spoon.

Peeled kiwi with a spoon Credit: Casey Barber

Slice into rounds if desired.

Alternatively, you can scoop out the kiwi in spoonfuls and just eat it straight from the peel for a self-contained grab-and-go snack! Just slice the top off the kiwi at home, then wrap it up and take it with you.

How to Cut a Kiwi into Fancy Flowers

If you'd like to decorate a fruit platter or a dessert buffet table with kiwi flowers, here's the easy way to cut them into fancy halves.

Use the tip of a paring knife to carefully cut in a zigzag pattern through the "equator" of the kiwi. Make sure to insert the knife deeply enough to get to the center of the kiwi, but not so far through that it pokes out the other side!

cutting kiwi with a paring knife Credit: Casey Barber

After you've cut the whole way around, gently pull the two halves apart.

kiwi cut into a flower shape Credit: Casey Barber