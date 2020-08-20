Samin Nosrat Has 7 Delicious Ideas to Use Up Your Extra Squash and Zucchini

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Come peak summer, squash plants seem to be miraculously prolific. So much so that August 8 is commemorated as an official food holiday: "National Sneak a Squash on Your Neighbor's Porch Day."

But there are totally doable ways to put your squash surplus to good use yourself—it just takes a little creativity. And cookbook author, Netflix host and chef Samin Nosrat has that overflowing, as evidenced by the fantastic and helpful ideas in Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat ($20.98, amazon.com).

Of course, you could pickle or spiralize them, but what else?

In the latest episode of the podcast Home Cooking, which Nosrat co-hosts alongside her friend Hrishikesh Hirway, the pair field a question from a listener on this exact topic. Home Cooking fan Nelly planted 10 squash plants, so she called in saying, "We have a bit of a squash situation on our hands." They are a family of two adults and one 6-year-old going through a bit of a picky eating phase. "My plan right now is to just give each of my friends a squash," she admitted, but Nelly wanted to tap Nosrat's savvy culinary mind for ideas before going on a squash gift-a-thon. She has one delicata, two trombetta, two kabocha, one acorn and five summer squash plants of unknown origin, according to her best guesses.

Since there's a mix of summer and winter squash that are thriving now—or will be in a few months—Nosrat and Hirway offered ideas for both. We can't wait to cook and bake our way through them all.

7 Ways to Use Up Extra Squash