I'll Be Eating Ina Garten's 2-Ingredient Breakfast for the Rest of the Summer
By now, I'm pretty sure I could host an entire dinner party just with impressive yet easy recipes I've snagged from @inagarten on Instagram.
Let's see, we'll start by snacking on creamy hummus with veggies, then move onto a round of fig-goat cheese toasts, then dig into a "snack dinner" of burrata and fresh tomatoes with a dessert of overnight Belgian waffles garnished with fruit. All will be enjoyed alongside supersized Cosmos, naturally!
After that tasty dinner party, thanks to her favorite locally grown Pike Farms produce pick that you can dig up on her Instagram, of course, I'm now all set with an idea for an easy next-morning breakfast to start the day à la Ina.
Now that's a two-ingredient "recipe" pretty much anyone can handle, even on a hectic weekday morning (P.S.—we're not counting olive oil, salt and pepper in the ingredients list because most people already have them at home):
- Slice cantaloupe
- Top with thinly sliced prosciutto
- Drizzle with olive oil
- Season with salt and pepper
A fan asked if Ina thought balsamic would work OK as an extra drizzle here, to which she replied, "Definitely!"
So how do you select the best melon? Ina covers that too, of course. "I find that smelling a melon is the best way to know. If it smells ripe, it's good to go," she said. (See our tips on how to pick a cantaloupe.)
To make this more of a meal, I'm going to try jazzing it up by:
- Serving over a schmear of ricotta cheese
- Piling on top of a bowl of Greek yogurt
- Sliding a slice of avocado between each cantaloupe slice
- Layering over whole-wheat toast
- Stacking on a bowl of oatmeal
- Topping with a handful of chopped pecans
- Building on a bed of leafy greens and topping with a poached egg (breakfast salad-style!)
Now the only tough choice is which variation to try first ...