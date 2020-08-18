Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lizzo Is Obsessed with These 5 Vegan Supermarket Products—Here's Where to Buy Them

No DNA test is required to prove that Lizzo is loving her new vegan diet. We recently reported on a sample day's menu that she says makes her feel "lit," and have since enjoyed following along with her TikTok recaps of her new recipe adventures and new supermarket product discoveries.

In addition to her many beautiful, piled-high salads and occasional vegan takeout meals she's shared with her nearly 10 million TikTok followers (well, at least virtually), Lizzo has found a few vegan supermarket swaps for some of her favorite foods. Ice cream, "chicken" sandwiches and "cheesy" chips are still all on the menu—just in a fresh new way.

Here are 5 Lizzo-approved vegan supermarket staples. Most are available to purchase online, in case you want to stock up, too.

Culina Vegan Yogurt

In addition to smoothies, vegan yogurt parfaits (ideally served with a crown of fresh blueberries and strawberries) appear to be one of Lizzo's favorite ways to start her day. She recently enjoyed this company's blueberry-lavender coconut yogurt for breakfast.

Walnut Acres Baked Beaks

Used as the base for her vegan franks and beans, Lizzo dressed up these high-fiber saucy beans with vegan bacon and vegan hot dogs for a comforting dinner.

Ben & Jerry's Netflix & Chilled Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

This almond-milk based vegan ice cream is admittedly a splurge, at 380 calories per ⅔-cup serving, but life is all about balance! Peanut butter, pretzels, brownie bites and ice cream seem like a pretty worthy dessert. Beyond snacking, Lizzo has used this Ben & Jerry's pint as a unique addition to her two-ingredient brunch bread. (P.S. Our friends at Better Homes & Gardens have a full tutorial about how to make ice cream bread at home.)

Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs

In place of her former-favorite Hot Cheetos (which she admits weren't great for her acid reflux), Lizzo has turned to these crunchy vegan puffs to scoop up hummus come snacktime.

Buy it: $21.99 for 5 bags, lesserevil.com

Frank's Red Hot Original Seasoning Blend