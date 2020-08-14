Kate Hudson Made These Weight Watchers-Approved Mini Peach Pies and They Look Amazing
Each serving is 5 points and you only need five ingredients to try it yourself.
Yesterday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to whip up another WW-approved recipe. Unlike her zero-point snack "recipe" that garnered a good amount of teasing from her teenage son, this treat is an actual recipe—and we found it.
(ICYMI, Hudson has been an ambassador for WW, the rebranded Weight Watchers, since 2018 in addition to being an actress, mom of three, Fabletics activewear co-founder and King St. Vodka owner.)
Kate Hudson demonstrated a rough guide for how to make the pies in her Instastories, then showed off this tempting "after" photo in her feed:
A quick dive into the weightwatchers.com recipe archives turned up the perfect match to what she was describing: Mini Peach Pies. Hudson's adorable daughter Rani reviewed it as, "mmm!" and now we can't wait to make it this weekend. Not counting cooking spray and salt, which we pretty much always have on hand, just five ingredients are required. (Ginger is optional, but we're planning to add it for a tiny anti-inflammatory boost.)
'Tis the season for all things stone fruit, after all!
Kate Hudson's WW Mini Peach Pies
Serves 8
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 7 ounces of pie crust (you can use homemade but Hudson opted for 1 crust from a package of Pillsbury Pie Crust, which also works great)
- 3 large peaches, pitted and diced
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon fresh ginger, minced (optional)
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 4 teaspoons powdered sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Coat a large-size muffin tin (such as USA Bakeware Nonstick Cupcake and Muffin Pan; $19.99, amazon.com) with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, toss together peaches, granulated sugar, ginger (if using), cornstarch and salt.
- Use a 4-inch diameter glass or circle cookie cutter to cut 8 circles out of pie crust (re-roll scraps with a rolling pin as needed to cut the last circle).
- Place crust circles in the bottom of prepared muffin holes; press down on bottoms and slightly up sides. Evenly divide peach mixture among crusts.
- Bake until crusts are browned and filling is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely before removing from the pan.
- Store at room temperature until ready to serve; dust with powdered sugar.