Kate Hudson Made These Weight Watchers-Approved Mini Peach Pies and They Look Amazing

Each serving is 5 points and you only need five ingredients to try it yourself.

Yesterday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to whip up another WW-approved recipe. Unlike her zero-point snack "recipe" that garnered a good amount of teasing from her teenage son, this treat is an actual recipe—and we found it.

(ICYMI, Hudson has been an ambassador for WW, the rebranded Weight Watchers, since 2018 in addition to being an actress, mom of three, Fabletics activewear co-founder and King St. Vodka owner.)

Kate Hudson demonstrated a rough guide for how to make the pies in her Instastories, then showed off this tempting "after" photo in her feed:

A quick dive into the weightwatchers.com recipe archives turned up the perfect match to what she was describing: Mini Peach Pies. Hudson's adorable daughter Rani reviewed it as, "mmm!" and now we can't wait to make it this weekend. Not counting cooking spray and salt, which we pretty much always have on hand, just five ingredients are required. (Ginger is optional, but we're planning to add it for a tiny anti-inflammatory boost.)

'Tis the season for all things stone fruit, after all!

Kate Hudson's WW Mini Peach Pies

Serves 8

Ingredients

Cooking spray

7 ounces of pie crust (you can use homemade but Hudson opted for 1 crust from a package of Pillsbury Pie Crust, which also works great)

3 large peaches, pitted and diced

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon fresh ginger, minced (optional)

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 pinch kosher salt

4 teaspoons powdered sugar

Directions