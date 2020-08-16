An Ode to Lentils—The Broke Cook's Best Friend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I get it, lentils are not the sexiest food around. These little legumes are intimidating to many, since they haven't quite made it into the spotlight the same way that kale or chickpeas have. But I am here to make a case for these nutritious, versatile little pulses, especially if you are on a budget like me. Lentils are super healthy, affordable and go with almost anything. Here's a few reasons you should love them too.

They're super healthy

Not only are lentils affordable and flavorful, but also they are packed with important nutrients. A typical serving size for legumes, like lentils is ⅓ cup. One serving of lentils boasts the following nutrition:

77 calories

6g protein

0g fat

13g carbs

5.2g fiber (21% RDA)

2.3mg iron (13% RDA)

244mg potassium (9% RDA)

119mcg folate (30% RDA)

It is a good source of several nutrients like fiber, folate, potassium and iron, which can help prevent chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease and diabetes. There are several benefits to choosing plant-based proteins, like legumes, for your health and the health of the planet. The combination of protein and fiber in lentils adds satisfaction to your meals, which can help you balance your blood sugar levels and stay more energized for longer after you eat. High-fiber and high-protein foods like lentils are also great for weight loss, if that is your goal. Lastly, lentils are a great source of folate. This little-known nutrient is critical for processing vitamin B12, which is especially important during pregnancy and as you age.

They're inexpensive & last basically forever

Especially since they are so packed with nutrients, lentils are one of best value foods in the grocery store. You can even buy a five pound bag on Amazon.com for $14.95… that's roughly $0.14 per a ⅓ cup serving! As an added bonus, dry lentils can be stored in a cool dark place for up to 1 year. I always have dry lentils on hand for nights when I am out of ideas but want something filling and healthy. Try our Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta, it's one of my go-tos when I'm in a food rut.

They go with anything

Lentils come in many varieties and colors, and can have different uses based on this. Though brown lentils are the most widely available and typically most affordable, there are other kinds of lentils including green, red, orange and yellow. Warm-hued lentils are the quickest cooking and have the softest texture, which is good for sauces, dips, curries or daal. Green lentils, also referred to as French lentils, are firm and make great salads. You can consider brown lentils as a jack-of-all-trades, since they hold their shape and hearty texture through cooking. Plus, they cook up faster than most other dry beans or legumes, taking roughly 15 to 20 minutes on the stovetop.

Regardless of what type of lentil you prefer, they go with any season and can pair with several dishes, hot and cold. Once you have them cooked, lentils make excellent toppers for salads or rice bowls to give them a protein and nutrition boost. Lentils can be used in most any recipe that calls for dried beans, and make great additions to heartier dishes like soups, stews and curries.

