Turn Your Glass Yogurt Jars Into Storage Containers with These Reusable Lids
We love French-style, glass yogurt pots (like the ones from Oui by Yoplait) for a few reasons. First, they're the perfect sweet and creamy snack or after-dinner treat. Second, the empty containers can be upcycled into adorable wine glasses or hanging planters.
And we just discovered that you can turn your empties into storage containers that are perfect for meal-prepping snacks (like trail mix, pre-portioned pretzels and more). Not to mention, they'd be perfect for holding other odds and ends around your home such as hairpins, paper clips or craft materials.
Oui sells a package of 4 tops on their website for $4 (plus shipping), but you can also buy dupes on Amazon ($10.69 for 10 tops). Amazon reviewers say the lids fit Oui jars, but can also stretch to fit wide-mouth mason jars, so they're perfect for any meal-prep or home projects you may be wanting to try.
I'll personally be stocking up on these lids for prepping individual portions of salad dressing and granola, or making holiday gifts (such as this homemade spice mix or this delicious-smelling body scrub) to give to loved ones. You can also find tons of fun crafts to use your jars on Oui's website. Really, however you use them, you can't go wrong!