Turn Your Glass Yogurt Jars Into Storage Containers with These Reusable Lids

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We can think of like a million ways to use these.

We love French-style, glass yogurt pots (like the ones from Oui by Yoplait) for a few reasons. First, they're the perfect sweet and creamy snack or after-dinner treat. Second, the empty containers can be upcycled into adorable wine glasses or hanging planters.

And we just discovered that you can turn your empties into storage containers that are perfect for meal-prepping snacks (like trail mix, pre-portioned pretzels and more). Not to mention, they'd be perfect for holding other odds and ends around your home such as hairpins, paper clips or craft materials.

Oui sells a package of 4 tops on their website for $4 (plus shipping), but you can also buy dupes on Amazon ($10.69 for 10 tops). Amazon reviewers say the lids fit Oui jars, but can also stretch to fit wide-mouth mason jars, so they're perfect for any meal-prep or home projects you may be wanting to try.

Silicone Stretch Lids $11.99 shop it Amazon