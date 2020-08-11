Cameron Diaz Said This Under-$30 Food Gift Was "the Best Christmas Present She Ever Received"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cameron Diaz took to Instagram last year to show off her favorite summer salad recipe. She garnished the delicious corn, snap pea and feta salad with a citrusy vinaigrette and a generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt. She says in the Instagram video, "I love Maldon. It's my favorite." She adds, "The best Christmas gift I ever got was a bucket, a tub, of Maldon. It was the best thing I ever received for Christmas. Not a paid advertisement...Salt is the way to my heart."

If you're new to Maldon salt and don't know what all the hype is about, it's essentially a finishing salt (so you wouldn't want to salt your pasta water with it, but it'd be delicious on vegetable dishes, grilled steak, avocado toast or these peanut butter cup cookies). It's not overly salty, and the large flakes add a delicious and delicate savoriness to all sorts of dishes, including desserts. We use Maldon often in the EatingWell Test Kitchen—if a recipe calls for flaky sea salt, it's a safe bet we're reaching for Maldon.