Cameron Diaz Said This Under-$30 Food Gift Was "the Best Christmas Present She Ever Received"
Good news: You can buy one for yourself on Amazon.
Cameron Diaz took to Instagram last year to show off her favorite summer salad recipe. She garnished the delicious corn, snap pea and feta salad with a citrusy vinaigrette and a generous sprinkle of flaky sea salt. She says in the Instagram video, "I love Maldon. It's my favorite." She adds, "The best Christmas gift I ever got was a bucket, a tub, of Maldon. It was the best thing I ever received for Christmas. Not a paid advertisement...Salt is the way to my heart."
We did a little sleuthing and found out that you can buy Diaz's favorite sea salt in a literal 3.1-pound bucket on Amazon for $29. If you're not as committed to finishing salt as Diaz, you could opt for a smaller, 1.1-pound bucket for $11. (Don't worry, they also sell a normal-sized box of Maldon Sea Salt for $6.)
If you're new to Maldon salt and don't know what all the hype is about, it's essentially a finishing salt (so you wouldn't want to salt your pasta water with it, but it'd be delicious on vegetable dishes, grilled steak, avocado toast or these peanut butter cup cookies). It's not overly salty, and the large flakes add a delicious and delicate savoriness to all sorts of dishes, including desserts. We use Maldon often in the EatingWell Test Kitchen—if a recipe calls for flaky sea salt, it's a safe bet we're reaching for Maldon.
Basically, we're on #TeamFlakySalt with Cameron Diaz, and we think it'd make a great holiday gift or stocking stuffer for the home cook in your life. Buy the bucket of your choosing, and thank us later. P.S.- You don't have to keep the entire bucket on your kitchen counter. We like storing a stash of Maldon in our pantry and refilling a countertop salt cellar as needed. This $16 one from Amazon is so cute, and it comes with a little spoon that's perfect for sprinkling your favorite dishes with flakes of fairy dust (ahem, I mean, Maldon). Somehow, we think Cameron would approve.