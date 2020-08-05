10 Surprising Foods with More Sodium Than a Bag of Chips

When you think of potato chips, chances are you think of salty, crunchy goodness, right? And seeing that sodium is a nutrient that we're cautioned to be mindful of, potato chips inherently fall into the category of processed foods we should probably limit.

Though we need to eat some sodium to keep our bodies running efficiently, too much salt isn't a good thing and it can cause us to retain water or cause more serious health problems—especially if you suffer from conditions like high blood pressure.

While enjoying a salty snack every once in a while can be part of a healthy diet, it's important to be aware of some sneaky places where sodium could be hiding. Here are 10 foods with more sodium than a bag of potato chips (or about 15 chips).

potato chips Credit: Getty / FuatKose

First what's in potato chips?

In a 1-ounce serving of LAY'S Classic Potato Chips (about 15 chips), here's what you get:

Calories: 160

Protein: 2g

Fat: 10g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Carbohydrate: 15g

Fiber: 1g

Sugars: <1g

Sodium: 170mg

Potassium: 350mg

Quick side note: potatoes, and potato chips, are a decent source of potassium. In fact, those 350 milligrams of potassium in a single serving of potato chips are 6% of your daily goal! Not only is potassium a nutrient that most Americans fall short on, but potassium also helps offset excess sodium in your body.

There are 170 milligrams of sodium in a single serving of potato chips. What does that actually mean? Well, it's 7% of your daily recommended limit (which is 2,300mg or about 1 teaspoon of salt) for healthy adults. It's 11 percent of the stricter 1,500 milligram limit—and that cap is for those who have high blood pressure, salt sensitivity or other conditions that would up their heart-health risk. So—big picture view here—from a sodium standpoint, LAY'S aren't all that "offensive."

Plus, according to a 2015 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, savory snacks like potato chips have a fairly low sodium density—meaning the milligrams of sodium per calorie of food eaten is lower than say that of pre-made soups and cold cuts.

That said, potato chips are a packaged food and research shows the bulk of our sodium intake comes from packaged and restaurant foods. Potato chips also make the list of the top 25 foods that add sodium to our diets.

So, if LAY'S Classic Potato Chips are just middle-of-the-road offensive, what other commonly eaten foods are more sodium egregious? Let's take a look.

10 Foods with More Sodium Than a Bag of Potato Chips

The Bottom Line