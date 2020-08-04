We're buzzing about a healthier way to get your PSL fix now...and at home.

Starbucks Just Released Their Fall Coffee Lineup in Grocery Stores—and the Flavors Sound Amazing

With more than 420 million sold globally, according to NPR's Marketplace, it's clear that we're obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes. But at $4 a pop, making this a daily habit all PSL season long can add up as a budget line item fast. As can the sugar if you go with the OG version with 2% milk, foam and whipped cream—a 16-ounce grande size has 380 calories and 50 grams (about ¼ cup!) of sugar.

Plus since this seasonal drink is only available in autumn and is not yet sold in Starbucks stores at the moment, what's a latte-lover to do if the craving strikes now?

Enter: Starbucks grocery store products, which include some newcomers to the fall line-up this year. Returning favorites that are hitting shelves now include...

Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Creamer: 40 calories and 6 grams of sugar per tablespoon

Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Coffee: 0 calories and 0 grams of sugar per 8 ounces brewed

VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Latte: 130 calories and 21 grams of sugar per packet

Starbucks Ready-to-Drink Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte: 270 calories and 42 grams of sugar per 14-ounce bottle

Our DIY PSL recipe: Brew 16 ounces of Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Coffee, add 1 tablespoon of Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Creamer and top with a spoonful of Coconut Whipped Cream for a 75-calorie and 7-gram of sugar sip.

If you're more fond of other fall flavors, Maple Pecan-Flavored Coffee and Salted Caramel Mocha-Flavored Creamer are joining the Starbucks supermarket lineup this season.