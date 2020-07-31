Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You could spend a small fortune on products that will supposedly be your magic ticket to weight loss. Unfortunately, most of the time they are not as effective as they may seem. Not all supplements are bad, but they are poorly regulated, which can mean their quality and safety varies. Instead of a weight-loss supplement, these tools will actually help you lose weight and feel healthier and more energized, no pill required.

8 Products That Can Actually Help You Lose Weight

These weight-loss products are worth the investment if you are trying to shed some pounds—and most are even affordable!

Food Scale

A kitchen scale can help you practice portion control simply and easily. They are easier and more accurate than typical measuring supplies, and take out any guesswork. My personal favorite is the AQwzh Digital Food Kitchen Scale because it changes units with the touch of a button, so I can use it for everything from cocktails to sourdough bread.

Yoga Mat

Get a good stretch in anywhere with this yoga mat. It comes with a strap to allow it to go wherever you go, but also works great in the comfort of your own home. It is perfect for other home workouts as well, by giving you a gym-quality floor in any room. Not to mention, yoga has a slew of health benefits ranging from natural pain relief to promoting a healthy heart.

Measuring Cups, Spoons and More

Though I often use my kitchen scale, measuring cups and spoons are perfect for when you are trying to cook quickly or set aside an individual portion. Use measuring cups to prep rice for a stir-fry or berries for a yogurt parfait. Measuring spoons are perfect for scooping spices and salt, as well. This stainless steel set by OXO Good Grips is more durable than a plastic set, and the engraved numbers won't fade over time.

You can get as into this as you want, as there are specific measuring tools for almost anything. Another tool I find worth the expense is a pasta measuring device, like this one by AxeSickle. Who can really eyeball and appropriate amount of pasta, anyway?

Herb Tools

Turn to herbs to boost the flavor of your food in a healthy way. Using herbs and spices allows you to cut down on the added salt, fat and sugar in your food. This saves you calories, which can add up for long term weight loss, and also give you an antioxidant boost. Tools like this herb stripper from Chef'n make it easy to use fresh herbs—which is a lifesaver, especially in the summer.

Reusable Water Bottle

These days, it seems like there are endless options for reusable water bottles, but you can keep it simple without sacrificing any benefits. This affordable bottle from Pogo is affordable, comes in three sizes (18-ounce, 32-ounce and 40-ounce) and has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Resistance Bands

Customize your workout and bring the gym home with a set of resistance bands. Especially when you are short on time, these bands allow you to get in a great full-body workout in the comfort of your own home. Plus, when it comes to weight loss, strength training can be just as important as cardio.

Veggie Steamer

Cook veggies (and other foods) without having to add any oil or salt, so anything you add can go completely towards flavor. Steaming vegetables is also a quick cooking method, making it perfect for weeknight sides.

Food Tracking App

Calorie counting isn't necessarily the best strategy for everyone when it comes to weight loss. It can put too much of the focus on the numbers rather than having a nutritious diet that you can sustain. I don't pay much attention to calories or carbs, but when I do track my food intake, I love the Cronometer app. It shows me how I am doing with all of the macro and micronutrients, and allows me to customize what is displayed. I can also add in exercise to be sure that I am replenishing my body enough after exercise.

The Bottom Line