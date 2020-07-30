Budweiser's New Alcohol-Free Beer Has Just 50 Calories and No Sugar
Summer is the perfect time to kick back and relax with a cold beverage in hand. Whether you opt for a fruity cocktail or frozen margarita, happy hour is a time that many people look forward to. But if you're not in the mood for alcohol (and don't feel like mixing up a mocktail), there's another option: Budweiser's new alcohol-free beer, Budweiser Zero.
Budweiser Zero is the company's first alcohol-free beer with a 0.0% ABV. The beer was developed with NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who wanted to create a beer that athletes could enjoy while training or in season. According to a press release, Wade wanted "a refreshing beer" that wouldn't affect an athlete's "mental [or] physical game." And while I'm certainly not a professional athlete, I think this alcohol-free beer is something everyone can enjoy.
The new beer has just 50 calories per 12-ounce can, which is less than other non-alcoholic options, which usually fall between 70-115 calories per can. In addition to being lower in calories, each can has 11.5 grams of carbohydrates, 0.6 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar.
The new beer is available in single, 16-ounce cans as well as 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. You can find your nearest retailer at Budweiser.com.