Budweiser's New Alcohol-Free Beer Has Just 50 Calories and No Sugar

Summer is the perfect time to kick back and relax with a cold beverage in hand. Whether you opt for a fruity cocktail or frozen margarita, happy hour is a time that many people look forward to. But if you're not in the mood for alcohol (and don't feel like mixing up a mocktail), there's another option: Budweiser's new alcohol-free beer, Budweiser Zero.

Budweiser Zero is the company's first alcohol-free beer with a 0.0% ABV. The beer was developed with NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who wanted to create a beer that athletes could enjoy while training or in season. According to a press release, Wade wanted "a refreshing beer" that wouldn't affect an athlete's "mental [or] physical game." And while I'm certainly not a professional athlete, I think this alcohol-free beer is something everyone can enjoy.

The new beer has just 50 calories per 12-ounce can, which is less than other non-alcoholic options, which usually fall between 70-115 calories per can. In addition to being lower in calories, each can has 11.5 grams of carbohydrates, 0.6 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar.