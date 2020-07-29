How to Make a No-Cook Appetizer Board Perfect for Easy Summer Dinners

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When the summer heat gets too unbearable, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove or oven. Instead, opt for an appetizer board for an easy, no-cook dinner. An appetizer board, especially one with a riot of textures, flavors and colors, can serve as a delightful (if unconventional) dinner. There'll be something for everyone to enjoy!

The Board

Before you can pile on the ingredients, you'll need a board. While you could keep it simple and use a cutting board, we love these gorgeous platters and boards below. Plus, don't forget the bowls you'll need to hold your various dips and spreads!

Williams Sonoma Rustic Outdoor Melamine Mixed Bowls Rustic Outdoor Melamine Mixed Bowls, Set of 6 $36.00 shop it Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Sicily Mixed Dipping Bowls Sicily Mixed Dipping Bowls, Set of 4 $36.00 shop it Williams Sonoma

The Ingredients

Arrange at least one item from each of the following categories to make a well rounded and tasty meal on a board.

Protein

Go simple with anything from rotisserie chicken to cheese and deli meats or up the ante with your best tinned fish, cooked shrimp or chickpeas tossed in vinaigrette. (We love this seasonal Basil Vinaigrette!)

Cold and Crunchy

Any crudités will do the trick—broccoli, green beans, radishes, carrots, celery—you get it.

A Dip

You need a creamy dip (or two!) to swipe through. Try mustard, bean dip, hummus (like this Roasted Red Pepper Hummus), spreadable cheese, guacamole or even sour cream and onion dip.

A Starch

Try toasted bread slices, crackers, crispbreads or torn pita.

Something Sweet

A pile of berries provides a bright contrast. Other options: dried fruit, chocolate or spiced nuts.

Flavor Bursts