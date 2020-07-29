How to Make a No-Cook Appetizer Board Perfect for Easy Summer Dinners

Spend your night grazing on this easy dinner.
Ali Slagle July 29, 2020
When the summer heat gets too unbearable, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove or oven. Instead, opt for an appetizer board for an easy, no-cook dinner. An appetizer board, especially one with a riot of textures, flavors and colors, can serve as a delightful (if unconventional) dinner. There'll be something for everyone to enjoy!

The Board

Before you can pile on the ingredients, you'll need a board. While you could keep it simple and use a cutting board, we love these gorgeous platters and boards below. Plus, don't forget the bowls you'll need to hold your various dips and spreads!

Renee Platter
$38.00
shop it
Anthropologie
Tempeste Platter
$24.00
shop it
Anthropologie
Slate and Wood Serving Board with Bowls
$35.00
shop it
Crate & Barrel
Rustic Outdoor Melamine Mixed Bowls, Set of 6
$36.00
shop it
Williams Sonoma
Sicily Mixed Dipping Bowls, Set of 4
$36.00
shop it
Williams Sonoma

The Ingredients

Arrange at least one item from each of the following categories to make a well rounded and tasty meal on a board.

Protein

Go simple with anything from rotisserie chicken to cheese and deli meats or up the ante with your best tinned fish, cooked shrimp or chickpeas tossed in vinaigrette. (We love this seasonal Basil Vinaigrette!)

Cold and Crunchy

Any crudités will do the trick—broccoli, green beans, radishes, carrots, celery—you get it.

A Dip

You need a creamy dip (or two!) to swipe through. Try mustard, bean dip, hummus (like this Roasted Red Pepper Hummus), spreadable cheese, guacamole or even sour cream and onion dip.

A Starch

Try toasted bread slices, crackers, crispbreads or torn pita.

Something Sweet

A pile of berries provides a bright contrast. Other options: dried fruit, chocolate or spiced nuts.

Flavor Bursts

Throw on bold ingredients that'll pop, like olives, pickled vegetables, corn nuts, caper berries or marinated artichoke hearts.

This story originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine June 2020.

