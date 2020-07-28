The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Smoothie

Toss these ingredients in a blender and you’ll have a delicious drink in no time.
Devon O'Brien July 28, 2020
We all know a smoothie is a great way to get your fruits and veggies in first thing. Use this formula to make a smoothie that's slurp-till-the-last-drop delicious. We suggest potential ingredients, but feel free to use whatever you have on hand. And check out our five, super-fast smoothie recipes for flavor inspiration.

The Formula

Add ½ cup to 1 cup liquid, 1 Tbsp. to ¼ cup of a creamy add-in, ½ tsp. to 1 Tbsp. of a flavor boost, 1 to 2 cups of frozen fruits and vegetables, and a touch of sweetener, if desired.

Liquid

  • Kefir
  • Juice
  • Iced coffee
  • Milk
  • Plant-based milk
  • Water

Creamy Add-in

  • Nut butter
  • Yogurt
  • Coconut cream
  • Avocado

Flavor Boost

  • Vanilla extract
  • Lemon juice
  • Cocoa powder
  • Ground cardamom
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Lime juice
  • Ginger
  • Turmeric
  • Fresh mint

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

  • Spinach
  • Kale
  • Cauliflower
  • Banana
  • Peach
  • Berries
  • Cherries
  • Pineapple
  • Mango
  • Acai puree
  • Kiwi
  • Apple
  • Melon

Sweetener

  • Agave
  • Honey
  • Maple syrup
  • Sugar
  • Dates

Our Favorite Smoothie Combos

Cherry Smoothie

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

This story originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine July/August 2020.

