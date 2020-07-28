The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Smoothie
Toss these ingredients in a blender and you’ll have a delicious drink in no time.
We all know a smoothie is a great way to get your fruits and veggies in first thing. Use this formula to make a smoothie that's slurp-till-the-last-drop delicious. We suggest potential ingredients, but feel free to use whatever you have on hand. And check out our five, super-fast smoothie recipes for flavor inspiration.
The Formula
Add ½ cup to 1 cup liquid, 1 Tbsp. to ¼ cup of a creamy add-in, ½ tsp. to 1 Tbsp. of a flavor boost, 1 to 2 cups of frozen fruits and vegetables, and a touch of sweetener, if desired.
Liquid
- Kefir
- Juice
- Iced coffee
- Milk
- Plant-based milk
- Water
Creamy Add-in
- Nut butter
- Yogurt
- Coconut cream
- Avocado
Flavor Boost
- Vanilla extract
- Lemon juice
- Cocoa powder
- Ground cardamom
- Ground cinnamon
- Lime juice
- Ginger
- Turmeric
- Fresh mint
Frozen Fruits & Vegetables
- Spinach
- Kale
- Cauliflower
- Banana
- Peach
- Berries
- Cherries
- Pineapple
- Mango
- Acai puree
- Kiwi
- Apple
- Melon
Sweetener
- Agave
- Honey
- Maple syrup
- Sugar
- Dates
Our Favorite Smoothie Combos
