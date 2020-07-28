8 Breakfast Bars That Aren't Loaded with Sugar

Keep a box of these bars handy when you’re in a rush.

Squeezing in a workout or dashing out the door? Don't skip breakfast. Instead, start your morning off right with one of these delicious breakfast bars. These bars are full of healthy grains and nuts so you can stay energized throughout the morning. Reach for one of these eight bars when you need a quick breakfast.

Kashi Grain Free Coconut Almond Chewy Granola Bar

200 calories, 5g protein, 3g fiber, 5g sugar

Sliced almonds, large coconut flakes and sunflower seeds come together in a soft, lightly sweetened bar.

Bob's Red Mill Peanut Butter Coconut & Oats Bob's Bar

230 calories, 7g protein, 4g fiber, 9g sugar

We love the short ingredient list but there's still plenty of tantalizing flavor from this nutty granola-like bar with a tropical twist.

Epic Chicken, Egg Yolk and Apple Bar

140 calories, 13g protein, 2g fiber, 2g sugar

Jerky-inspired bars are enhanced with eggs and apples for a morning-meal feel. Plus, this choice comes with a good serving of protein to keep you full.

Nature's Path Nut Butter Pumpkin Seed & Sunflower Bar

170 calories, 5g protein, 2g fiber, 9g sugar

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds unite for a bite that delivers a little crunch with a touch of chocolaty sweetness.

Kind Breakfast Protein Almond Butter Bar

220 calories, 8g protein, 4g fiber, 10g sugar

Almond butter fans rejoice—whole grains, seeds and nuts are mixed with a good serving of the stuff for a chewy bar with crunchy bits mixed in.

ZenB Pumpkin Veggie Sticks

140 calories, 3g protein, 3g fiber, 8g sugar

Pumpkin gets spiced up with cinnamon and a touch of sweetness in this satisfying bar that's loaded with nuts and puffed whole grains.

Clif Nut Butter Filled Maple Almond Butter Bar

230 calories, 6g protein, 3g fiber, 9g sugar

This chewy on the outside, creamy on the inside bar is loaded with real maple flavor reminiscent of a short stack.

Bobo's Cherry Almond Butter Protein Bar

260 calories, 10g protein, 5g fiber, 12g sugar