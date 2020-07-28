The 9 Best Low-Sugar Frozen Treats for Summer
These tasty bites are worth the brain freeze.
Beat the heat with these frozen desserts. From frozen fruit bars made with real fruit (go figure) to dairy-free ice cream sandwiches, squash your frozen-treat craving with these nine sweets that are low in sugar but high on flavor.
Daiya Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Bars
180-200 calories, 13-15g sugar
Reminiscent of an ice cream truck goody, you won’t believe these chocolate-dipped bars are vegan. We’re obsessed with the Chocolate Fudge Crunch flavor; its shell is loaded with pumpkin seeds.
Halo Top Mini Pops
50-60 calories, 3-5g sugar
Skip the pint—the makers of that low-calorie ice cream with a cult following now make perfectly portioned pops in childhood-favorite flavors, such as Mint Chip and Peanut Butter Swirl.
Trader Joe’s Mini Mochi
70 calories, 7g sugar (for 2 pieces)
A chewy rice dough wraps around a flavorful coconut-based ice cream center in these Japanese-inspired bite-size desserts. The mango variety has serious vacation vibes.
GoodPop
35-120 calories, 7-17g sugar
This company is making nostalgic icy snacks but with all-natural colors and no other artificial ingredients. Think red, white and blue Cherry Lemonade rocket pops and plant-based Chocolate Fudge and Orange N’ Cream pops.
SoDelicious Sandwiches
100 calories, 7g sugar
Creamy coconut and almond milk-based “ice cream” gets sandwiched between two soft, chocolate wafer cookies for a classic ice cream sandwich, without the dairy!
Dole Dippers
70-100 calories, 6-9g sugar
Dole has you covered with packs of frozen chocolate-dipped pineapple and banana chunks. Go for the dark-chocolate varieties for added antioxidants.
Yasso Bars
80-130 calories, 11-16g sugar
Grab one of these bars in flavors like Chocolate-Chip Cookie Dough, Sea Salt Caramel and Mint Chocolate Chip. Creamy Greek yogurt makes this treat feel indulgent while delivering the protein: 5 grams or more per serving.
Magnum Mini Ruby Ice Cream Bars
130 calories, 3g sugar (for 1 bar)
The notoriously rich bars are now available in a perfect-size treat. Its gorgeous pink hue comes from ruby cacao, which is naturally pink.
This story originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine June 2020.