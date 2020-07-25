ThePrep: Mediterranean Dinners That Make Me Feel Like I’m *Actually* There

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Mediterranean diet has been praised for its many health benefits—from boosting heart health to decreasing the risk of certain types of cancers—but it’s also just a downright delicious way to eat. And with all the fresh ingredients the summer brings, there’s no better time to take some inspiration from that region and make some tasty, healthy dinners. Since I won’t be crossing the Atlantic anytime soon, I’m looking forward to having these Mediterranean meals transport me there every single night this week, even if it’s just for an hour or so =).

Your Meal Plan

Spinach, Feta, Rice Casserole

One thing you’ll notice with Mediterranean-style dishes is that they’re really simple but always so delicious. That’s because when you have fresh, seasonal ingredients, you don’t need to do all that much to make them taste great. Take the Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza—apart from staples (olive oil, salt and pepper), the only toppings required to make this flavorful dinner are tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze. Yum! And in the Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole, a little feta, lemon and dill go a long way. Plus, leftovers make for a great Mediterranean breakfast the next day.

Monday: Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole (cook extra rice to serve with Wednesday’s dinner)

Wednesday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach with brown rice

Meal-Prep Breakfast

6439466.jpg

For a step-up from plain old toast, try toasting a slice of this Strawberry-Banana Bread instead and top with a little butter or cream cheese and more strawberries. Making a loaf or two ahead of time means you’ll have something tasty on-hand for breakfast and snacks.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Bread

Treat Yourself

5328000.jpg

If you haven’t ever grilled peaches before, let me just say, you’re in for a real treat. The already sweet summer peaches get even sweeter, as the natural sugars caramelize on the grill. When topped with goat cheese, honey, prosciutto and some fresh mint as a garnish, you get what I think is the perfect savory-sweet combination.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Prosciutto Peaches