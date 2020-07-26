This Is the One Marinade Formula You Need to Elevate Any Dish

Pictured Recipe: Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

One of the simplest ways to boost flavor and enhance texture of any dish is through marinating. According to the Food Lovers Companion by Sharon Tyler Herbst and Ron Herbst, a marinade is "a seasoned liquid in which foods such as meat, fish and vegetables are soaked (marinated) in order to absorb flavor and, in some instances, to be tenderized." EatingWell Test Kitchen manager Breana Killeen adds that "marinades work particularly well on tough cuts of meat that will be cooked for long periods of time." As a bonus, you can mix and match ingredients to vary your marinades and fit your preferences. With a little extra time and planning, this formula will help you make your meats, poultry and veggies even more delicious.

Related: How to Make Perfect Homemade Vinaigrette Every Time

How to Make a Marinade from Scratch

Any marinade can be broken down to a ratio of fats to acids, along with seasonings like herbs and spices. "Acid tenderizes and allows for the flavorings to absorb," explains Killeen. Most marinade recipes will call for acid in the form of citrus juice (commonly lemon), vinegar or wine. Fats are usually added to marinades in the form of oils, although coconut milk or oil may also be used. They help the seasonings to be distributed evenly over whatever you are marinating. Typically, marinades contain more fats than acids—this prevents whatever you are marinating from getting mushy or over-tenderized, essentially cooking in the acid. The longer a food marinates, the stronger the flavor will be, but Killeen says to beware that over-marinating in an acidic marinade can compromise the texture of the protein. This is particularly true with delicate proteins like fish. Because of the acidic nature of marinades, always marinate in a glass, ceramic or stainless-steel container. (Do not use aluminum containers.) The marinade ratio we suggest is three parts fat, one part acid and one part seasonings. "None of the seasonings are supposed to overpower—they're supposed to work in harmony," says Killeen. Examples of specific ingredients to use are below for each category.

Three parts fat

Olive oil

Canola oil

Avocado oil

Vegetable oil

Sunflower oil

Coconut milk

Full-fat yogurt

One part acid

Vinegar (any type)

Citrus juice

Wine (red or qhite)

Low-fat/non- fat yogurt

Low-fat/non- fat buttermilk

One part seasoning

Soy sauce

Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Pepper

Fish sauce

Dry spices or spice blends

Garlic

Ginger

Shallots

Lemon grass

Onion

Fresh herbs

Dried herb

Citrus zest

Sugar (white or brown)

Honey

Chile peppers

How Long to Marinate

Timing and temperature are two important factors when marinating. Especially for things that will be soaking for over an hour, it is crucial to keep the food refrigerated so it stays safe. Marinating for too little time can diminish the amount of flavor the meat can absorb, but going for too long can mess with the food's texture. Too much time exposed to acid can make tender meats mushy, so be sure not to go much beyond a few hours for delicate meats and vegetables.

Killeen gives the advice that, if you are short on time, cut meat into smaller pieces. "Sliced beef only needs to be marinated for 10 minutes, but a whole piece of meat needs hours," says Killeen. Here are some suggested times for marinating different foods:

Boneless chicken: 1-12 hours

Bone-in chicken: 2-12 hours

Pork: 2-12 hours

Beef: 2-24 hours

Seafood: 20-30 minutes

Shellfish: 15 minutes

Vegetables: 30 minutes

Tofu: 1-12 hours

Flavor Suggestions

Once you get the basics of making marinade, it is a perfect opportunity to get creative with flavors. "Because I learned first how to make Chinese food, the basis of a sauce and marinade was always based on the five flavors: salty (soy sauce), spice (five-spice powder, chile or pepper), sour (rice vinegar or rice wine), sweet (hoisin, sugar, honey or jam) and bitter (garlic), so I always use all of these when I cook too," explains Killeen. Here are some pairings we at EatingWell go back to again and again for their delicious flavor.