This no-sugar meal plan will help you kick the craving with healthy whole foods and get back on track with healthy habits.

Sugar sure is delicious but there's time where the cravings feel overwhelming. We've been there and know it's hard trying to resist sugar cravings, so we made this 7-day no-sugar diet plan to help you overcome the cravings and get back on track with healthy habits. In this week-long meal plan, you'll find delicious no-added-sugar recipes and snacks that will keep you full and energized without causing blood sugar spikes and crashes. Translation: your energy levels will stay nice and stable all day.

What to Eat on a No-Sugar Diet

Instead of processed and packaged foods and snacks that are high in added sugars, this no-sugar diet plan includes foods that have naturally-occurring sugars that satisfy your sweet tooth. Peanut Butter Energy Balls are sweetened with fiber-rich dates instead of honey or maple syrup. For a sweet breakfast, enjoy Mascarpone and Berries Toast, which is full of naturally sweet strawberries and blackberries that are packed with antioxidants. Other fiber-rich and anti-inflammatory foods, like raspberries, blueberries, clementines, pears, and apples, offer a sweet fix without the added sugar.

No-Sugar Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories

A full week of easy-to-make, no-sugar meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals

Make the Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches for breakfast for Days 1, 3, 4 and 6. Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freeze for up to 3 months. Make the Peanut Butter Energy Balls to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Prepare the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

zucchini-noodles-pesto-4465921.jpg

Breakfast (236 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches

A.M. Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls

Lunch (322 calories)

1 serving Caprese Avocado Toast

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

8 walnut halves

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (447 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto and Shrimp

Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 58 g protein, 71 g carbs, 22 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,313 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches and increase P.M. snack to 1 cup blueberries.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls, increase lunch to 2 servings Caprese Avocado Toast, increase P.M. snack to 1 cup blueberries, and add 1 apple as an evening snack.

Day 2

greek-turkey-meatball-bowl-960x960-1

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone and Berries Toast

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Dinner (424 calories)

1 serving Roasted Pistachio Crusted Salmon with Broccoli

Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 78 g protein, 74 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,313 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add 4 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 medium pear and 3 tablespoons almonds as an evening snack.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Mascarpone and Berries Toast, add 1 serving Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls, add 8 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 medium pear and 3 tablespoons almonds as an evening snack.

Day 3

Mediterranean Ravioli

Breakfast (236 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches

A.M. Snack (146 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Dinner (454 calories)

1 serving Mediterranean Ravioli with Artichokes and Olives

Daily Totals: 1,228 calories, 67 g protein, 118 g carbs, 23 g fat, 1,736 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, and add 1 clementine to A.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as a P.M. snack.

Day 4

grilled cauliflower steaks with almond pesto & butter beans on a platter

Breakfast (236 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

P.M. Snack (146 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (427 calories)

1 serving Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto and Butter Beans

Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 65 g protein, 92 g carbs, 20 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,700 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches and add 1 medium apple to breakfast.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as an evening snack.

Day 5

charred shrimp

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone and Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (52 calories)

4 walnut halves

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Dinner (429 calories)

1 serving Charred Shrimp and Pesto Buddha Bowls

Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 72 g protein, 75 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 1,244 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, and add 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls and 1 clementine as a P.M. snack.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Mascarpone and Berries Toast, add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, add 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls as a P.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, ½ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 1 tablespoon sliced almonds as an evening snack.

Day 6

cauliflower-chicken-nachos-sheet-pan

Breakfast (236 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches

Lunch (346 calories)

1 serving Creamy Avocado and White Bean Wrap

P.M. Snack (146 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls

Dinner (487 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Chicken Nachos

Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 66 g protein, 99 g carbs, 28 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,444 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, and add 2 clementines to lunch.

Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 2 clementines to lunch, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as an evening snack.

Day 7

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella

Breakfast (326 calories)

1 serving Mascarpone and Berries Toast

A.M. Snack (146 calories)

2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls

Lunch (346 calories)

1 serving Creamy Avocado and White Bean Wrap

P.M. Snack (70 calories)

2 clementines

Dinner (315 calories)

1 serving Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 47 g protein, 114 g carbs, 26 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,194 mg sodium

Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, add ¼ cup hummus and 2 medium carrots to lunch, and add 4 walnut halves to P.M. snack.