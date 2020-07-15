No-Sugar Diet Plan
This no-sugar meal plan will help you kick the craving with healthy whole foods and get back on track with healthy habits.
Sugar sure is delicious but there's time where the cravings feel overwhelming. We've been there and know it's hard trying to resist sugar cravings, so we made this 7-day no-sugar diet plan to help you overcome the cravings and get back on track with healthy habits. In this week-long meal plan, you'll find delicious no-added-sugar recipes and snacks that will keep you full and energized without causing blood sugar spikes and crashes. Translation: your energy levels will stay nice and stable all day.
What to Eat on a No-Sugar Diet
Instead of processed and packaged foods and snacks that are high in added sugars, this no-sugar diet plan includes foods that have naturally-occurring sugars that satisfy your sweet tooth. Peanut Butter Energy Balls are sweetened with fiber-rich dates instead of honey or maple syrup. For a sweet breakfast, enjoy Mascarpone and Berries Toast, which is full of naturally sweet strawberries and blackberries that are packed with antioxidants. Other fiber-rich and anti-inflammatory foods, like raspberries, blueberries, clementines, pears, and apples, offer a sweet fix without the added sugar.
No-Sugar Diet Plan: 1,200 Calories
A full week of easy-to-make, no-sugar meals, plus prep-ahead notes for making the busy weekdays less stressful.
How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals
- Make the Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches for breakfast for Days 1, 3, 4 and 6. Store in an airtight container in the fridge or freeze for up to 3 months.
- Make the Peanut Butter Energy Balls to have for snacks throughout the week. Store in the fridge for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
- Prepare the Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (236 calories)
A.M. Snack (73 calories)
- 1 serving Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls
Lunch (322 calories)
- 1 serving Caprese Avocado Toast
P.M. Snack (147 calories)
- 8 walnut halves
- ½ cup blueberries
Dinner (447 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,225 calories, 58 g protein, 71 g carbs, 22 g fiber, 84 g fat, 1,313 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches and increase P.M. snack to 1 cup blueberries.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, increase A.M. snack to 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls, increase lunch to 2 servings Caprese Avocado Toast, increase P.M. snack to 1 cup blueberries, and add 1 apple as an evening snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (326 calories)
Lunch (392 calories)
P.M. Snack (70 calories)
- 2 clementines
Dinner (424 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,211 calories, 78 g protein, 74 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 71 g fat, 1,313 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add 4 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 medium pear and 3 tablespoons almonds as an evening snack.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Mascarpone and Berries Toast, add 1 serving Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls, add 8 walnut halves to P.M. snack and add 1 medium pear and 3 tablespoons almonds as an evening snack.
Day 3
Breakfast (236 calories)
A.M. Snack (146 calories)
Lunch (392 calories)
Dinner (454 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,228 calories, 67 g protein, 118 g carbs, 23 g fat, 1,736 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, and add 1 clementine to A.M. snack.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add 2 clementines to A.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as a P.M. snack.
Day 4
Breakfast (236 calories)
Lunch (392 calories)
P.M. Snack (146 calories)
Dinner (427 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,202 calories, 65 g protein, 92 g carbs, 20 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,700 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches and add 1 medium apple to breakfast.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 1 medium apple to breakfast, add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as an evening snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (52 calories)
- 4 walnut halves
Lunch (392 calories)
Dinner (429 calories)
- 1 serving Charred Shrimp and Pesto Buddha Bowls
Daily Totals: 1,199 calories, 72 g protein, 75 g carbs, 17 g fiber, 1,244 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, and add 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls and 1 clementine as a P.M. snack.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Mascarpone and Berries Toast, add ¼ cup hummus and 1 cup sliced cucumber to lunch, add 2 servings Peanut Butter Oat Energy Balls as a P.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, ½ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 1 tablespoon sliced almonds as an evening snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (236 calories)
Lunch (346 calories)
- 1 serving Creamy Avocado and White Bean Wrap
P.M. Snack (146 calories)
Dinner (487 calories)
- 1 serving Cauliflower Chicken Nachos
Daily Totals: 1,216 calories, 66 g protein, 99 g carbs, 28 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,444 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, and add 2 clementines to lunch.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Muffin-Tin Spinach and Mushroom Mini Quiches, add 2 clementines to lunch, add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries, 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, and 2 tablespoons sliced almonds as an evening snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (326 calories)
A.M. Snack (146 calories)
Lunch (346 calories)
- 1 serving Creamy Avocado and White Bean Wrap
P.M. Snack (70 calories)
- 2 clementines
Dinner (315 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 47 g protein, 114 g carbs, 26 g fiber, 69 g fat, 1,194 mg sodium
Make it a 1,500 Calorie Day: Add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, add ¼ cup hummus and 2 medium carrots to lunch, and add 4 walnut halves to P.M. snack.
Make it a 2,000 Calorie Day: Increase breakfast to 2 servings Mascarpone and Berries Toast, Add 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, add ¼ cup hummus and 2 medium carrots to lunch, add 4 walnut halves to P.M. snack, and add 1 cup raspberries and 2 tablespoons almonds as an evening snack.