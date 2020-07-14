10 High Protein Vegetables

This high-protein vegetables chart ranks veggies from highest to lowest protein so you can see how vegetables can help you meet your protein goals.

Vegetables are the cornerstone of any healthy eating pattern. They are packed with vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function at its best. Not all vegetables are high in protein compared to other foods like legumes, dairy or meat, but the ones on this high-protein vegetable list pack a punch compared to other veggies.

Protein is important for many body parts, from your hair to your muscles, and is crucial in keeping the structure of your body healthy. Here we look at what vegetables are high in protein and what other nutrients they bring to the table. Some of the foods on this list may surprise you.

High-Protein Vegetables, Ranked from Highest to Lowest Protein:

Green Peas

1 cup: 8.6 g protein

Peas are a super versatile vegetable that is surprisingly packed with protein. It is also a good source of fiber, with 35% of the daily recommendation per cup. Add peas to your favorite pasta, stir-fry or soup tonight for a nutrition and protein boost.

Spinach

1 cup: 5.2 g protein

Along with being the second highest protein vegetable on this list, spinach has a lot going for it. It is full of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K and vitamin C, which support a healthy immune system, protect vision, promote healthy blood flow and more. This ranking refers to cooked spinach, so make it pantry-friendly by trying one of our recipes that start with a bag of frozen spinach.

Artichokes

1 cup: 4.8 g protein

Like many other vegetables on this list, artichokes are packed with protein, fiber and many other nutrients. They can be enjoyed canned or fresh with these easy tips on how to prepare them. Artichoke is a flavorful, earthy veg that deserves a spot on your plate.

Sweet Corn

1 cup: 4.7 g protein

Contrary to what some may think, sweet corn is a healthy food with impressive nutrition. Similar to green peas, it is a good source of fiber (12% of the RDA per cup) which helps keep you full and satisfied, especially when paired with protein. Keep some in your freezer to throw together some of our favorite easy corn recipes.

Avocado

1 cup: 4.6 g protein

There are so many reasons to enjoy avocados, from help with weight loss to boosting your heart health. Along with protein, avocados are a good source of potassium and fiber. While we love a classic avocado toast, there are many ways to enjoy this high-protein veg that are not in toast form.

Asparagus

1 cup: 4.3 g protein

Asparagus is a high-protein, low-carb vegetable with an impressive amount of several nutrients. It is a great source of folate and vitamin A, which are important for cell growth, vision and healthy skin. Plus, you can enjoy the benefits in the form of Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus—need we say more?

Brussels Sprouts

1 cup: 4 g protein

Brussels sprouts pair fiber and protein with several vitamins and nutrients to keep you feeling full and nourished. Not to mention, they have health benefits ranging from keeping you mentally sharp to fighting cancer and lowering blood pressure. Enjoy them roasted with garlic and Parmesan or fresh in a Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette.

Mushrooms

1 cup: 4 g protein

Mushroom's meaty flavor sets it apart from other vegetables. Not only is the flavor great, but also these fungi are higher in protein than several vegetables. Along with protein, mushrooms are packed with B vitamins and for those mushrooms grown under UV light, vitamin D, which is a nutrient that many people are not getting enough of. Check out our Healthy Mushroom Recipes for inspiration on how to enjoy.

Kale

1 cup: 3.5 g protein

Kale gained a reputation of being a super healthy food, and its nutrition backs up the claims. It is full of antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that help stave off chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. To savor this nutritious high-protein veg, try one of our yummy kale salad recipes.

Potatoes

1 cup: 3 g protein