How to Freeze Zucchini
We never need an excuse to make something with zucchini, but summer has a way of filling up our gardens with just a few more than we can use. You can't put zukes on pause but you can freeze your abundance of zucchini to eat at a later date. However, freezing this veggie does come with a few caveats, so we put together a step-by-step guide on how to freeze zucchini the right way.
Pictured Recipe: Zucchini Banana Bread
What You Should Know Before Freezing Zucchini
Because of their high water content, zucchini and summer squash are tricky to freeze. You may see a lot of posts about how you can cut squash into chunks, blanch and shock them and slip them into the freezer until you're ready to roast or sauté them or throw them in stir-fries, but what you end up with is a pile of cold, slimy mush. But that doesn't mean it's impossible—you just have to have an idea of what you plan to make before you freeze it. With frozen zucchini, you can make zucchini bread, zucchini fritters and casseroles for healthy meals.
Here's how to freeze zucchini and summer squash.
Pictured Recipe: Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt
How to Freeze Zucchini for Fritters, Casseroles and Quick Breads
What You'll Need:
- Salt
- Box grater or food processor
- Large bowl
- Clean kitchen towel
- Baking sheet
- Parchment paper
- Zip-top freezer bags or airtight plastic containers
Step 1
Wash the zucchini and pat it dry. Trim the ends.
Step 2
Using a box grater or food processor, grate the zucchini.
Step 3
Transfer the shredded zucchini to a large bowl; sprinkle with just a little salt and stir to distribute. Let stand for 15 minutes. (This helps extract water.)
Step 4
Place the shredded zucchini in the center of a clean kitchen towel. Gather up the edges of the towel to create a pouch. Squeeze out as much water as possible.
Step 5
Divide the zucchini among zip-top freezer bags or airtight plastic containers. Press on the bags to remove as much air as possible before sealing. Store in the freezer for up to a year.
If you're looking for something other than zucchini bread to use up your summer produce in, the frozen shredded zucchini works really well in fritters. They're delicious and make a great vegetarian main dish or side dish. You can also add frozen shredded zucchini to soups and sauces.