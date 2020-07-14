Learn how to freeze zucchini the right way so you can enjoy it all year long.

We never need an excuse to make something with zucchini, but summer has a way of filling up our gardens with just a few more than we can use. You can't put zukes on pause but you can freeze your abundance of zucchini to eat at a later date. However, freezing this veggie does come with a few caveats, so we put together a step-by-step guide on how to freeze zucchini the right way.

Zucchini Banana Bread

Pictured Recipe: Zucchini Banana Bread

What You Should Know Before Freezing Zucchini

Because of their high water content, zucchini and summer squash are tricky to freeze. You may see a lot of posts about how you can cut squash into chunks, blanch and shock them and slip them into the freezer until you're ready to roast or sauté them or throw them in stir-fries, but what you end up with is a pile of cold, slimy mush. But that doesn't mean it's impossible—you just have to have an idea of what you plan to make before you freeze it. With frozen zucchini, you can make zucchini bread, zucchini fritters and casseroles for healthy meals.

Here's how to freeze zucchini and summer squash.

Pictured Recipe: Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt

How to Freeze Zucchini for Fritters, Casseroles and Quick Breads

What You'll Need:

Salt

Box grater or food processor

Large bowl

Clean kitchen towel

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Zip-top freezer bags or airtight plastic containers

Step 1

Wash the zucchini and pat it dry. Trim the ends.

Step 2

Using a box grater or food processor, grate the zucchini.

Step 3

Transfer the shredded zucchini to a large bowl; sprinkle with just a little salt and stir to distribute. Let stand for 15 minutes. (This helps extract water.)

Zucchini Credit: Getty Images

Step 4

Place the shredded zucchini in the center of a clean kitchen towel. Gather up the edges of the towel to create a pouch. Squeeze out as much water as possible.

Step 5

Divide the zucchini among zip-top freezer bags or airtight plastic containers. Press on the bags to remove as much air as possible before sealing. Store in the freezer for up to a year.