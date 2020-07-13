Chipotle Is Now Testing Low-Carb Cauliflower Rice in Select Locations

It can be hard to find healthy choices at fast food restaurants. That's why we're fans of Chipotle, where it's easier to order a healthy and delicious meal. And now, Chipotle is adding an exciting new menu item: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice.

According to a press release, Chipotle is launching the item at 55 stores in Denver and throughout Wisconsin starting July 15th. This grain-free item is prepared with the same tasty flavors as their current white and brown rice options. The new cauliflower rice will cost an additional $2 and fits within the parameters of Keto, Whole30, Paleo, vegetarian or vegan diets.

By swapping out regular rice for cauliflower, you can easily lower the carbohydrate count of your meal. Not only is cauliflower low-carb, but it also has high amounts of vitamin C and vitamin K. Plus, cauliflower has been associated with health benefits like lowered risks of heart disease and cancer.