4 Amazing Health Benefits of Mangoes

Pictured Recipe: Broiled Mango

Transport your palate to the tropics with the delicious taste of mango. Not only is this sweet, succulent fruit bursting with flavor but it's also packed with plenty of health benefits. From boosting skin health to protecting from chronic diseases, like cancer, there are several reasons to enjoy mangoes today. Not to mention, they are super versatile. Tame your sweet tooth with our Mango Raspberry Smoothie recipe, or try something savory like Chili-Rubbed Chicken with Coconut Rice & Mango Salsa.

Mango Nutrition

Mangoes are low in calories, and packed with fiber and nutrients. The nutrition for 1/2 cup of mango is as follows:

50 c alories

0 g fat

12 g carbs

1.5 g fiber

11 g sugars

1 g protein

33% Daily Value of vitamin C

6774314.jpg

Mango Health Benefits

Like many other fruits, mangoes have an array of impressive health benefits. Here are a few of the most notable.

Promotes gut health

Having trouble staying regular? Mangoes can help with that. A 2018 pilot study in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research found that subjects who ate 300 grams (almost 2 cups of mango) daily for four weeks had improved digestion and relief of constipation, compared those who ate an equivalent amount of fiber from other sources. While more research is needed for validation, this study provides promising results for those struggling with gastrointestinal conditions. And a review of studies published in Nutrients summarized the potential health benefits of mangoes, like their ability to reduce inflammation that can cause ulcerative colitis or colon cancer over time.

Supports immune system

To stay healthy and function properly, your immune system needs a variety of nutrients. Mangoes are a great source of vitamin C, which helps keep your immune system healthy and fight free radical damage. Along with the fruit's immune-supporting benefits, some studies have found that extract from mango bark can promote healthy immune function with fewer side effects than traditional immunomodulating drugs, which is promising for future treatment modalities.

Keeps skin healthy

A 2013 study in Photodermatology, Photoimmunology & Photomedicine found that mangoes may help fight off the UVB-induced skin damage that can lead to skin aging. However, this study was conducted with mice and more research is needed to clarify whether these results translate to humans. A half cup of mangoes contains about 6% of the RDA for vitamin A. Getting a variety of foods with vitamin A can reduce your risk for certain kinds of skin cancer, so all the more reason to enjoy this juicy fruit.

Loaded with antioxidants

Mangoes are packed with antioxidants that can help fight off cell damage and keep your body functioning at its best. The specific antioxidants found in mangoes are particularly potent in protecting against degenerative disease, like heart disease and digestive illness. A review in Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine took a deep dive into mango's antioxidant composition and found there may be other protective benefits, like antibacterial and antifungal benefits. Several studies have noted the anticancer effects of these antioxidants as well, particularly for cancers that originate in the digestive tract.

Bottom Line