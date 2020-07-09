These 6 Face Masks for Kids Are Perfect for Back to School
Help your kids and their friends stay safe and healthy.
While coronavirus cases continue to rise, many schools are looking ahead to the fall and laying out plans to bring kids back to the classroom safely. According to the CDC, vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wondering if it's safe to vaccinate your kids? Read this advice from a pediatric infectious disease doctor.) But many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible for vaccination. For K-12 schools looking to resume in-person classes, the CDC recommends indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, due to the highly contagious Delta variant. We've rounded up six brands with kid-friendly masks that are perfect for back to school.
Athleta
This face mask is designed for kids who like to stay active. The pack of three comes in two color options and includes two layers: one lightweight and breathable outer layer and a comfortable mesh inner layer. As a bonus, the pack also includes an elastic strap for additional support and to relieve pressure from the ears.
Buy it: Athleta, $15 for a pack of three
Carter's
The simple striped and bandana prints in this 3-pack set are a stylish gender-neutral mask option for kids. These affordable masks are made from 100% cotton.
Buy it: Carter's, $9 for a pack of three
Gap
While you're doing some back-to-school clothes shopping, add a pack of masks to your cart. These masks come in a wide range of colors so your kid will have the freedom to mix and match with their outfit. These contoured masks come with adjustable nose piece and straps for a perfect fit.
Buy it: Gap, $18 for a pack of three
Vistaprint
If you're looking for a variety of patterns to choose from, Vistaprint is a great option. Their masks range from solid colors like teal or red to designs like flowers, dinosaurs or outer space. Each mask comes with adjustable ear straps so you can ensure the mask fits properly on your kid's face.
Buy it: Vistaprint, $10
Bloch
How many kids face masks have we lost or misplaced in the last year? This face mask comes with a landyard, so your child can wear it around their neck when they take it off. The mask is designed to protect against airborne droplets, dust, pollen and bacteria. It also provides 25% more UV protection than regular fabric and is meant to prevent odors from forming. Bloch also has face masks for adults, so the whole family is covered.
Buy it: Zappos, $21.50 for a pack of three
Old Navy
If your kid loves animals, these fun masks are the perfect option. Each pack of three includes different animals including a pig, deer, bear, koala and dinosaur. The masks have a contour fit and come with a mesh laundry bag for easy washing.
Buy it: Old Navy, $9.50 for a pack of three
