Family Friendly Diabetes Meal Plan for Fall

Follow this healthy 7-day diabetes meal plan for a week of comforting fall dishes that the whole family will love.

Just because you have a condition that requires a certain eating pattern—like diabetes—it doesn't mean you have to eat differently from your family. This sample diabetes meal plan proves it, with 7 days of diabetes-friendly meals that the whole family will love following.

To make a plan that works for the whole family, we included simple yet delicious recipes that use familiar ingredients and easy techniques, so they can be made even on the busiest of week nights. This healthy plan coupled with family exercise—like walking, bike riding or simply playing in the backyard—can make a big difference. As the weather cools, kids head back to school and we settle into our routine, fall is the perfect time to focus on healthy eating and family meals.

The Details of This Healthy Diabetes Plan

The nice part about a diabetes-friendly diet and a plain old regular diet is that they look pretty much the same. In this plan, you'll see balanced ingredients, like hearty whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits and veggies (fresh or frozen), herbs and spices (to add flavor without the need for too much salt) and plenty of fiber—at least 30 grams a day—to help manage blood sugar levels, keep you feeling satisfied for longer after a meal, boost gut health and the many other benefits of fiber. Plus, we did the carb counting for you and kept each meal between 45 to 60 grams of carbs to help keep blood sugars balanced.

What you'll see less of in this plan are foods high in saturated fats, refined carbs, sodium and added sugar—all of which can have a negative impact on diabetes and health in general if you eat too much. This doesn't mean you can't eat some of these foods! Just try to enjoy them in moderation and opt for go for the healthy options more often.

Here's what to eat more of for a healthy diabetes diet—and general healthy diet!

Eggs

Lean meat like chicken, ground turkey and lean-cuts of beef

Beans and lentils

Seafood, especially things high in healthy omega-3 fats, like salmon

Dairy items like milk, yogurt and cheese

Nuts and seeds, including nut-butters like peanut butter or almond butter

Vegetables, especially fresh or frozen varieties without added salt

Whole grains like wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat pasta

Fruit, especially fresh or frozen fruit without added sugar

Water, seltzer or other unsweetened drinks

Herbs and spices for flavor

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

6516709.jpg

Family-Friendly Cooking Tip: If you feel like you're spending too much money at the grocery store, a few simple strategies can make a difference. Try planning your meals for the week ahead, which saves money because we are only buying what we need and reduces food waste. Always shop with a list and avoid going to the store hungry. Check out the grocery list we have for this healthy meal plan here.

Breakfast (439 calories, 58 g carbohydrates)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 14 g carbohydrates)

1 cup plain nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped almonds

Lunch (493 calories, 57 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 large pear

P.M. Snack (187 calories, 23 g carbohydrates)

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/3 cup hummus or ranch dip

Dinner (578 calories, 58 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili

2 cups mixed greens topped with 1/2 an avocado and 1 serving Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (183 calories, 12 g carbohydrates)

2 Tbsp. dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 Tbsp. dark-chocolate chips

Daily Totals: 2,014 calories, 79 g protein, 231 g carbohydrates, 67 g fiber, 96 g fat, 16 g saturated fat, 1,772 mg sodium

Meal-Prep Tip: Prep ingredients for the Slow-Cooker Vegan Chili so you can put everything in the slow-cooker tomorrow morning so it's ready in time for dinner.

Day 2

5196548.jpg

Family-Friendly Cooking Tip: Pizza is a family favorite, but many of the take-out or frozen pizza options tend to be greasy and high in saturated fat. For dinner tonight, we opt for a healthy homemade option with a whole-wheat crust that the whole family will love. See more of our healthy pizza recipes here.

Breakfast (397 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tsp. strawberry jam

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (514 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (127 calories, 12 g carbohydrates)

1 clementine

12 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (563 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

Evening Snack (100 calories, 6 g carbohydrates)

3/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Daily Totals: 2,005 calories, 118 g protein, 192 g carbohydrates, 28 g fiber, 89 g fat, 23 g saturated fat, 2,284 mg sodium

Day 3

Scallion-Ginger Beef Broccoli

Family-Friendly Shopping Tip: Breakfast tends to be the trickiest meal of the day for busy families. We love muffin-tin omelets for a quick, healthy and high-protein breakfast. Plus, they are freezer-friendly.

Breakfast (397 calories, 44 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tsp. strawberry jam

1 clementine

A.M. Snack (95 calories, 25 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

Lunch (514 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Dinner (624 calories, 51 g carbohydrates)

Evening Snack (228 calories, 10 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. dried chopped walnuts

Daily Totals: 1,990 calories, 117 g protein, 215 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 79 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 1,934 mg sodium

Day 4

American Goulash

Family-Friendly Cooking Tip: Bringing lunch from home helps save money and tends to be healthier than most takeout options. See all of our healthy meal-prep lunches, including ideas for kid's school lunch.

Breakfast (439 calories, 58 g carbohydrates)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (514 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (62 calories, 15 g carbohydrates)

1 medium orange

Dinner (607 calories, 48 g carbohydrates)

1 serving American Goulash

1 serving Traditional Greek Salad

Evening Snack (206 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Daily Totals: 1,982 calories, 116 g protein, 191 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 88 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 1,877 mg sodium

Day 5

6145909.jpg

Family-Friendly Cooking Tip: To prevent low blood sugars overnight, especially if you're on insulin, it's recommended that people with diabetes have a snack at night that includes protein and carbohydrates. Examples include nuts and fruit, a few crackers with cheese or peanut butter or an apple with peanut butter.

Breakfast (402 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A.M. Snack (154 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

Lunch (514 calories, 49 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

P.M. Snack (116 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

1 large apple

Dinner (581 calories, 60 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (241 calories, 16 g carbohydrates)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 clementine

Daily Totals: 2,008 calories, 123 g protein, 211 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 78 g fat, 18 g saturated fat, 1,000 mg sodium

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Chicken & Broccoli Casserole and 1 cup cooked brown rice from dinner tonight to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Day 6

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Family-Friendly Diabetes Tip: If you have diabetes, the Mediterranean diet can help lower your blood sugars and improve heart health. Check out our Mediterranean diet plans and all of our diabetes-friendly Mediterranean dinner recipes for more ideas.

Breakfast (402 calories, 41 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

A.M. Snack (101 calories, 27 g carbohydrates)

1 medium pear

Lunch (477 calories, 57 g carbohydrates

1 serving Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

P.M. Snack (139 calories, 5 g carbohydrates)

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (593 calories, 54 g carbohydrates)

1 serving Easy Italian Wedding Soup

1 small whole-wheat dinner roll

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (305 calories, 31 g carbohydrates)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Daily Totals: 2,017 calories, 97 g protein, 215 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 89 g fat, 19 g saturated fat, 1,599 mg sodium

Day 7

vegetarian enchilada casserole Alison Miksch Photography / Kindsey Lower Prop Styling / Rishon Hanners Food Styling

Family-Friendly Cooking Tip: As most kids are going back to school and we begin to settle into a routine, it's the perfect time to get on track with our health and cook more meals at home. Whether you have a picky eater or are just trying to find family-friendly recipes, we are here to help.

Breakfast (439 calories, 58 g carbohydrates)

1 whole-wheat English muffin

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (206 calories, 7 g carbohydrates)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (477 calories, 57 g carbohydrates

1 serving Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

P.M. Snack (131 calories, 35 g carbohydrates)

1 large pear

Dinner (602 calories, 55 g carbohydrates)

Evening Snack (154 calories, 13 g carbohydrates)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries