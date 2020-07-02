4 Reasons Drinking Gin Might Be Good for Your Health

Compared to other alcoholic drinks, like beer and wine, gin is low in calories and carbs and has no added sugar on its own. Here are 4 reasons gin might benefit your health.

Here at EatingWell, if we're going to have the occasional cocktail, it's often one made with gin. Gin is super versatile and goes great with berries and soda water in our Gin & Blackberry Spritz, which is perfect for any season. And while drinking a gin and tonic may not protect you from illness, there are plenty of other reasons to allow yourself to enjoy a gin cocktail now and then if you choose.

Nutrition Information for Gin

Compared to other alcoholic beverages like beer and wine, one serving of gin is low in calories and carbs. On its own, it contains no added sugars. The nutrition for 1 shot of gin (1.5 fluid ounces) is as follows, per the USDA:

1 (1.5-oz.) shot of gin:

97 calories

0 g carbohydrates

0 g fiber

0 g protein

0 g sugar

Here are a few science-backed reasons to enjoy gin in moderation.

Skin

Gin is infused with juniper berries, which are considered by many to be a "superfood." Though the term "superfood" has no formal definition, it tends to refer to foods high in antioxidants and other healthful properties. Because juniper berries are packed with antioxidants, they have health-promoting benefits ranging from skin health to protection from chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

A 2018 study in Industrial Crops and Products found that juniper berry essential oil may have some anti-aging properties, which can help keep wrinkles at bay. This explains why, according to a 2021 study in Molecules, essential oils from juniper berries are used in cosmetics.

Be careful if you're drinking gin and tonics in the sun, though. Lime juice can irritate the skin in the bright sunshine, potentially causing a condition called phytophotodermatitis, per a 2018 case study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

bees knees gin cocktail with lemon

Longevity

The antioxidants in gin can help more than just your skin. Some studies suggest that the anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties of juniper berries can improve health and potentially lead to a longer life by improving blood flow and toxin removal from the blood, per a 2019 review in Heliyon.

Not to mention, Julia Child was convinced gin was one of the secrets to longevity—and who are we to argue with that?

Digestion

Gin is a popular aperitif (a drink served before a meal) in several cultures, which is believed to help prepare your digestive system for a meal. Indeed, drinking alcohol before a meal has been found to stimulate the appetite.

According to the same 2019 review in Heliyon, juniper berries have also been found to help with digestion. They may help relieve gas and heal ulcers, too.

Diabetes

Spirits like gin typically have no carbohydrates on their own, making them a good drink option for someone who has diabetes. Gin is usually mixed with tonic water, which is also relatively low in carbs, with 22 g of sugar per 8-ounce drink, according to the USDA.

It is important to consider the mixers that you are adding to your gin drinks. Opting for mixers with no added sugar, or diet mixers that use a sugar substitute, can be a good option for someone with diabetes.

Also, moderation is important for everyone, but especially for those who have diabetes, as excess drinking can lead to hypoglycemia (or low blood sugar), per the American Diabetes Association (ADA).

Bottom Line