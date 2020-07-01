5 Things to Do Before Breakfast to Kick-Start a Great Day

Your morning routine can determine the mood of your entire day. Luckily, there are five easy things that you can do before breakfast to kick-start a great day!

We've all been there—hitting the snooze button several times before rolling out of bed, rushing out of the house, skipping breakfast—just to make it to work 10 minutes late. You may not realize this, but your morning routine can determine the mood of your entire day. Luckily, there are five easy things that you can do before breakfast to kick-start a great day!

1. Try Meditating

Meditation is a great way to start your day off right. It allows you to reflect and focus on what you want to accomplish for the day. It's a great time to calm your mind and fill it with soothing, positive thoughts. An article published in 2019 in American Family Physician suggested that meditation may help ease symptoms of anxiety and depression. Additionally, meditation can help improve sleep quality, per a 2019 review published in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

2. Make Time for a Quick Workout

Feeling a little sluggish when you wake up? Try exercising. Morning workouts are one of the best ways to feel energized and boost your mood. In fact, a morning workout might even give you more energy than a cup of coffee or that expensive energy drink that you can't live without! According to a 2020 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, morning workouts can help to improve your attention span, visual learning and decision-making. Whether it's an easy yoga session, a walk or something more intense, like spinning or running, any type of movement helps.

3. Drink a Glass of Water

It is possible to be a little dehydrated when you first wake up in the morning due to going several hours without fluids. Forgetting to replenish those fluids during the day can negatively impact your health. In fact, the lack of proper hydration can compromise your alertness, energy and cognitive performance. Starting your day with a glass of water is a great reminder to stay hydrated throughout your day.

4. Get in Some Family Time

Connecting with family and close friends is a great way to boost your mood. Whether it's having breakfast together, a phone call or good morning text or even an in-person visit for a morning walk, a simple conversation with family or friends can help to put your mind at ease and boost your mental energy.

5. Create a To-Do List

We all have those days when there are a million things to do and feel like there are not enough hours in the day to get it all done. To help your day run smoothly and stress-free, try creating a simple to-do list. A to-do list can help you stay organized and focus on what needs to be done. When creating your list, be sure to set realistic and attainable goals. Don't overdo it. As you cross items off your to-do list, you'll feel a sense of relief, accomplishment and motivation to keep moving forward rather than feeling tired and overwhelmed.

The Bottom Line