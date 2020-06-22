This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Pays for Itself In Less Than a Week
As the weather warms, it's time to say goodbye to hot coffee and hello to cold brew! Buying iced coffee or cold brew can be expensive, which is why we developed a recipe so you can make your own cold brew at home. However, sometimes the coffee grounds can make the process a little messy and if you don't strain it right, there can be bits of grounds in your brew. Enter the OXO Good Grips 32-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker (Buy it: from $49.95, Oxo.com).
With over one thousand four-star reviews on Amazon.com, this equipment is worth making some space for in your kitchen. The perforated "rainmaker" opening ensures that the water is evenly distributed over the coffee grounds. Let the mixture sit for 12 to 24 hours, open the filter to drain and viola you have delicious cold brew concentrate perfect for summer mornings (or afternoons).
Mix your delicious cold brew concentrate with water, ice or milk to your preference. Maybe even try making one of our delicious Coffee Banana Smoothie or Coffee Icy for a refreshing and energizing snack. Not only will this save you a trip to the coffee shop but also it will save you tons of money in the long run. With the average cup of coffee costing $3, this coffee maker pays for itself in just four uses (if you make all 32 ounces at a time). Head to Oxo.com or Amazon.com and get your hands on one today, so you can get your caffeine fix tomorrow.