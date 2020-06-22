This Cold Brew Coffee Maker Pays for Itself In Less Than a Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As the weather warms, it's time to say goodbye to hot coffee and hello to cold brew! Buying iced coffee or cold brew can be expensive, which is why we developed a recipe so you can make your own cold brew at home. However, sometimes the coffee grounds can make the process a little messy and if you don't strain it right, there can be bits of grounds in your brew. Enter the OXO Good Grips 32-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker (Buy it: from $49.95, Oxo.com).

cold brew coffee maker OXO Good Grips 32-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker $49.99 shop it Oxo

With over one thousand four-star reviews on Amazon.com, this equipment is worth making some space for in your kitchen. The perforated "rainmaker" opening ensures that the water is evenly distributed over the coffee grounds. Let the mixture sit for 12 to 24 hours, open the filter to drain and viola you have delicious cold brew concentrate perfect for summer mornings (or afternoons).