Joanna Gaines' Recipe for Watermelon-Mint Lemonade Sounds So Refreshing

An ice-cold beverage can make the dog days of summer more bearable, but let's face it, water doesn't *always* hit the spot. If it's too early in the day for a frozen fruit margarita and you want a sweet and refreshing treat, Joanna Gaines' Watermelon-Mint Lemonade recipe is just the ticket.

The best-selling author, star of Fixer Upper and mom of five posted about this summertime treat on her blog, and we just had to share it with you. Whether you're tackling your own home renovation project or just sipping it in your backyard, we know it'll keep you cool all summer long.

Joanna Gaines Watermelon-Mint Lemonade Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ quarts water (6 cups)

½ cup sugar

2 sprigs mint, plus more for garnish

5–6 cups cubed watermelon

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

Instructions

In a large pot bring water and sugar to a light boil until the sugar is dissolved and your mixture is clear, stirring to dissolve sugar—this will be your simple syrup. Turn off the heat and toss in the sprigs of mint. Allow mint to steep for 15 minutes, then remove it from the simple syrup and discard sprigs. Allow mint-infused syrup to cool for about 10 minutes and then pour into a blender with the watermelon. Blend until smooth and then pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher to get rid of any seeds and pulp. Add lemon juice to the pitcher and stir. Serve immediately over ice with a sprig of mint for garnish.