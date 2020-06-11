This New Gluten-Free Pasta Is Made From Cassava

If I could eat pasta for every meal, I would. Not only does it cook quickly, but the variety of flavors one can pair with pasta are endless. And now, there's a gluten-free option for pasta fanatics with jovial's new Grain Free Cassava Pasta.

Jovial's new Grain Free Cassava Pasta comes in five shapes: spaghetti, fusilli, penne, elbows and orzo. The pasta is made from just two ingredients: cassava flour and water. According to a press release, the pasta is certified organic, gluten free, grain free, paleo appropriate and free of the top 8 allergens (soybean, fish, shellfish, milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts).

Jovial founder, Carla Bartolucci, was inspired to make allergen-friendly pasta after her daughter was diagnosed with wheat and gluten intolerance. This latest product from jovial easily fits into a grain free diet since cassava is a root vegetable. Cassava, also known as yuca or manioc, is full of nutrients like vitamin C, potassium and folate.