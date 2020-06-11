This New Gluten-Free Pasta Is Made From Cassava
If I could eat pasta for every meal, I would. Not only does it cook quickly, but the variety of flavors one can pair with pasta are endless. And now, there's a gluten-free option for pasta fanatics with jovial's new Grain Free Cassava Pasta.
Jovial's new Grain Free Cassava Pasta comes in five shapes: spaghetti, fusilli, penne, elbows and orzo. The pasta is made from just two ingredients: cassava flour and water. According to a press release, the pasta is certified organic, gluten free, grain free, paleo appropriate and free of the top 8 allergens (soybean, fish, shellfish, milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts).
Jovial founder, Carla Bartolucci, was inspired to make allergen-friendly pasta after her daughter was diagnosed with wheat and gluten intolerance. This latest product from jovial easily fits into a grain free diet since cassava is a root vegetable. Cassava, also known as yuca or manioc, is full of nutrients like vitamin C, potassium and folate.
Jovial pasta is made to replicate real pasta in texture, so you can easily achieve the classic al dente feel. You can now pick up an 8 ounce box for $4.99 at major retailers like Wegmans and Sprouts. And once you have a box, get recipe inspiration with our gluten-free pasta recipes.