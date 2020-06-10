Lizzo Shared an Inspiring Message About Body Positivity on TikTok

Lizzo is done listening to people who have negative comments about her body. In a recent TikTok video, Lizzo talked about her five-year fitness journey and shared an impassioned message for people who body shame others.

While it may come as a surprise to her critics, Lizzo says she’s not working out for anyone but herself. Instead of trying to achieve the body type her critics believe she *should* have, Lizzo is working out to have her ideal body type.

It shouldn’t matter if people “drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or work out or not work out,” Lizzo says in her video. Instead she emphatically suggests that people who judge others take a look at themselves and their own bodies, because health is more than just outer appearance. “Health is also what happens on the inside,” Lizzo states. And in today’s all-too-popular culture of body shaming, she thinks people could use a “f*cking cleanse for [their] insides.”