Washing Your Produce with Bleach Won't Prevent the Coronavirus

Three months ago, as COVID-19 just began to sweep across the states, we reassured you that yes, it's still safe to eat fresh produce. And no, you don't need to go bananas washing them with any special potions to prevent any potential transmission of the coronavirus. (That spreads via respiratory droplets person-to-person, not through food, based on all current knowledge from the CDC, WHO and existing scientific research.)

But apparently not everyone is convinced. Last Friday, the CDC published a survey of 502 American adults—and a whopping 39 percent of the people engaged in "high-risk practices" to try to protect themselves from the coronavirus as of the beginning of May. These include washing foods like fruits and veggies with bleach (19%), applying household cleaning or disinfecting products directly to skin or hands (18%) and intentionally inhaling (6%) or ingesting these products (4%).

In happier news, 82% of respondents said they felt very or somewhat confident that they knew how to disinfect their home safely. (In case you need a refresher, we've got you covered.)

Just to clean up any confusion, please don't do any of the above. Don't drink bleach or wash your foods with it—the harsh solution is very poisonous. Our complete guide to washing produce will walk you through how to do so safely; often water is all you need. Use rubber or non-porous gloves when using household sanitizers and disinfectants, and limit all contact between your bare skin and these products. That means definitely don't wash your hands with any of these household cleaners. (Soap works great!)

