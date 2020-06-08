Kashi's New Waffles Pack as Much Protein as Two Eggs

We love a nutritious breakfast of eggs, avocado toast, oatmeal or Greek yogurt parfaits just as much as the next person. But we also won't say no to a beautiful stack of flapjacks or some sizzling French toast.

However, protein-packed breakfasts tend to fill us up more and keep our energy levels going through the morning. So, we were jazzed to learn that Kashi, the "innovative nutrition" brand owned by Kellogg's since 2000, just released a line of protein-packed toaster waffles that are perfect for busy mornings and for when you need something that will satisfy.

Kashi GO's new frozen protein waffles available in three flavors: Wild Blueberry, Cinnamon Brown Sugar and Vanilla Buttermilk, and are stoked with 13 grams of protein per serving by way of hemp seeds, cage-free eggs, soy and whey protein, according to a release from Kashi. By comparison, they have more than four times the protein of Kashi's 7-Grain Waffles, an early addition to the brand's freezer portfolio.

Kashi is likely so keen on the concept because customers are asking for brands to pump up the protein. A 2018 Nielsen survey found that 55% of households say a claim of "high protein" is a significant factor in family food purchase decisions. (Remember, as much as we all love the muscle building benefits and appetite-taming qualities of protein, you can overdo it. Discover how much your body really needs each day.)

These new Kashi Go waffles are 100% whole grain and are made with whole-wheat flour, egg whites, soy protein isolate, organic whey protein concentrate, cane sugar, eggs and a few other seasonings and thickeners. Each two-waffle serving contains 220 to 230 calories, 11 grams of fat, 13 grams of protein and 20 to 21 grams of carbs (including 3 grams of fiber).

The macronutrient breakdown looks remarkably similar to parent brand Kellogg's Off the Grid Waffles, so if you can't find the Kashi GO kind near you quite yet, keep your eyes peeled for that label as a solid substitute. We're also fans of Birch Benders Protein Toaster Waffles and Van's egg-free and dairy-free Power Grains Waffles for even lower-calorie options. If you have the time to DIY, try our fan-favorite EatingWell Waffles for a nearly identical swap nutrition-wise.