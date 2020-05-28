Reese Witherspoon Drinks this Green Smoothie Every Day—Here's How to Make it

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She got the recipe for this veggie-packed smoothie years ago from her Little Fires Everywhere co-star, Kerry Washington, and has been drinking it ever since.

Reese Witherspoon is a jack of all trades. She's a gifted actress, producer, entrepreneur and mom of three. Her happy vibe is contagious, and we've been getting our fix of her quirky personality via Instagram. Recently, Reese posted a video on her account making her daily smoothie—one that she has been having every single day for 8 (or 9 years), she says. The recipe contains a ton of veggies (and I mean a ton, like two heads of romaine just to start) and some fruit for sweetness. And, apparently, the secret ingredient to making this smoothie as delicious as it sounds is dancing. Love it!

Smoothies are a great way to get in some extra fruits and veggies and can be especially refreshing in the warm summer months. Reese says she has this instead of breakfast at 10 or 11 a.m. (it's been noted that she follows intermittent fasting) and that it keeps her feeling full till 1 p.m. when lunchtime rolls around. She always makes a double batch and saves half for the next day (we love a good meal-prep hack!). Here's how she makes it:

Reese Witherspoon's Green Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

2 heads romaine lettuce

1/2 cup spinach

1/2 cup coconut water

1 whole banana

1 whole apple (core removed)

1 whole pear (core removed)

1 whole lemon (rind removed)

Celery (optional)

Almond butter (optional)

Directions

Roughly chop the romaine and add it to your blender with the spinach, coconut water banana, apple pear, lemon and the other optional ingredients if using. (She uses a Vitamix, like this one from Bed Bath & Beyond, $350) Once that's all blended, divide evenly into two large glasses or water bottles. Reese uses reusable glass water bottles (like this one from Bed Bath & Beyond, $20). Pop one in the fridge for tomorrow and enjoy the other!

Is Reese Witherspoon's Green Smoothie Healthy?

The recipe comes in around 270 calories and has a whopping 20 grams of fiber per serving from all that produce, which helps give it some staying power. It's recommended that women get 25 grams a day and men 28 grams. It also adds up to deliver 9 grams of protein (yes, fruits and veggies contain some protein!), 1000% of the daily value for vitamin A and 80% of the daily value for vitamin C, plus other nutrients, which is no surprise with all that produce.

To make for a more balanced snack, you could certainly add in that almond butter for some healthy fats (it's really low otherwise) and maybe even some Greek yogurt for protein and creaminess.

Reese also mentions that she originally heard of this recipe from her Little Fires Everywhere co-star, Kerry Washington, years ago: "I sat next to her at an awards show and I didn't really know her but I said, 'Your skin is so beautiful, what do you do?' And she said, 'I actually think it's this drink . . . it's just really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong', so I was in."