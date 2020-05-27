Amy Schumer's Paloma Recipe Puts Extra Pineapple to Perfect Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once again, proof that celebrities are just like us: Amy Schumer is stress cooking during quarantine! Unlike most of us, though, the actor/comedian/mom is married to a chef and farmer, Chris Fischer. So the duo decided to invite all of us (well, virtually) into their kitchen as Amy Schumer Learns to Cook on Food Network this spring.

Filmed by her nanny and full of laugh-out-loud moments, we've eaten up all three episodes that have aired so far. (One more is set to premiere on Monday, June 1 to complete the mini season.)

While Chris teaches Amy an entree each episode and shares little technique tricks like how to substitute ingredients when you're avoiding extra trips to the supermarket or how to pit an avocado, Amy shakes up a different cocktail creation. The latest might just be our favorite: "Paloma, I Don't Even Know Ya."

To pair with their tempura-battered fish tacos, Amy recreated the couple's wedding cocktail which is actually a brilliant way to give new life to extra or on-its-last-leg pineapple. The secret lies in the infusion. Place peeled and cubed pineapple pieces in a large container (like this large glass pitcher with a lid, $10 at Bed, Bath & Beyond), and pour in half of a 750-milliliter bottle of tequila. Refrigerate for 8 or more hours, then your fruity tequila is ready for adding to your cocktail.

Measure out 2 ounces of that tropical tequila to pour over ice in a cocktail glass, top with 3 ounces of sparkling water and a splash of grapefruit juice. Transfer some of that boozy pineapple to another glass and muddle (we love the one included in this Libbey 9-Piece Mixologist Set; $29.99, bedbathandbeyond.com), then top your paloma with that fruit.