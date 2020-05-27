Trader Joe's Famous Peonies Are Back in Stores—but Only for a Limited Time

Whenever I walk into a Trader Joe's, the first thing I notice is their flowers. The stunning floral arrangements are always a welcome and cheery start to my shopping experience. And now, one of the store's beloved summer offerings is back in stock.

Trader Joe's peonies are officially available for purchase, as @traderjoes_flowers, an Instagram account based in California, confirmed a few days ago.

It looks like the price may have gone up from last year's $7.99 to $8.99 for a five-stem bunch (still a total bargain for a bunch of fluffy peonies!). The seasonal flowers are only around for a limited time, so make sure to grab a bouquet the next time you're at the store.

Once you've purchased these gorgeous blooms, maximize their lifespan with a full helpful tips. Once you get home, cut the stems at a 45-degree angle before placing them in a clean, water-filled vase. You may also want to consider displaying them in a cool location away from direct sunlight and changing the water every other day.