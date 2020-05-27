This Tray Makes the Best Cocktail Ice Cubes, According to EatingWell Editors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Forget the ice you get from an ice cube tray or your freezer's ice maker that melt quickly and dilute your drink. This silicone ice cube maker is the best for keeping your craft cocktail cool—and it's only $9.

Pictured recipe: Old Fashioned Cocktail

As cocktails, beer and wine have evolved to become the craft beverages we know today, the ice that cools your cocktails has also evolved into craft cubes. From the geometric ice cubes shaved by hand at fancy bars, to the smart-fridge that makes these craft cubes for you, ice seems to have become just as important as the actual cocktail itself. And with more people making cocktails at home now due to COVID-19, (me included) this silicone ice cube tray that creates perfectly square cubes can help make your cocktail feel extra special. It's a favorite among EatingWell editors!

ice tray Tovolo King Cube Silicone Ice Tray $9.00 shop it Bed, Bath and Beyond

Here's Why I Love This Ice Cube Tray

Not only does this ice cube tray make your cocktail feel fancy, the large cubes also melt slower than regular cubes, which means no more watery cocktails with lackluster flavor. This is especially great as the weather heats up—no need to rush and gulp down your drink before it all melts. And the slower melt time is also important for the whiskey lovers in the house, as it lets you better enjoy the flavors of the actual whiskey.

The tray is made from flexible silicone rather than hard plastic, which means turning out your cube is easy as can be. I've broken plenty of plastic trays in my day trying to twist out stubborn cubes, so this is a major plus. But don't worry, it's sturdy enough that you'll be able to make it from the sink to the freezer without water going everywhere.

There are a ton of different options out there but I really like this one because it makes six cubes at once, while others can only make one or two cubes at a time (like the sphere ice cube molds). That being said, there's a time and place for other shapes, too! But if you're in the market for just one, I think this is the best:

classic negroni

Cocktail Recipes to Make with Craft Ice

