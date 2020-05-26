Anti-Inflammatory Vegan Meal Plan

In this healthy plant-based meal plan, the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet come together for a week of delicious, wholesome meals and snacks to help you feel your best.

Feel energized and well nourished, all while keeping inflammation at bay, with this healthy vegan meal plan. Inflammation is the body's natural way of defending against foreign invaders and helping us heal from injury, which is good! But when inflammation goes into overdrive and becomes chronic inflammation, that's where we see complications like arthritis, diabetes, obesity, gut issues and heart disease occur.

A plant-based diet is a healthy way to combat that chronic inflammation and help you feel your best. By eating more meatless meals, you get the added benefit of extra fiber and phytochemicals from plant-based proteins like tofu, beans and lentils, seitan and tempeh. You'll see plenty of those healthy plant-based proteins in this meal plan, along with colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats such as avocado, nuts and olive oil, and plenty of whole grains! We include all these foods at 1,200 calories per day to promote a healthy weight loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, and provide modifications to bump it up to 1,500- and 2,000-calorie days, depending on your calorie needs.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods for a Vegan Diet:

Colorful fruits and vegetables (Read more: Why You Should Eat the Rainbow When It Comes to Fruits and Vegetables)

Vegan proteins including beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh and seitan

Plant-based "milks" and "yogurts"

Healthy fats like olive oil, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, avocado, flaxseed oil, nuts and seeds

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make the Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup over the weekend. Enjoy it and then portion out servings to keep in the fridge for the rest of the week. That way you can grab it and go on those busy weekdays. The Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix on Day 2 can be made over the weekend too. Place it in a resealable container with a 1/3-cup scoop nearby so that you can portion it out and enjoy it easily. We love the Mango-Date Energy Bites that show up on Day 3 of this plan! Make a big batch over the weekend. Consider doubling it and freezing half. That's called SUPER food prep!

Day 1

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

Breakfast (312 calories)

1 serving Vegan Pancakes topped with 1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup & 1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Mango-Date Energy Bites

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup topped with 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 medium slice crusty whole-grain bread

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (453 calories)

1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Daily Totals: 1,231 calories, 45 g protein, 193 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 38 g fat, 1,545 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup unsweetened almond milk and 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to breakfast, add 1 extra Mango-Date Energy Bite at A.M. snack, and add 1 apple to lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Include all the modifications for the 1,500-calorie day (above) plus add an extra serving of Vegan Pancakes and another 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to breakfast, add 1 extra Mango-Date Energy Bite to A.M. snack, increase Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup by 1/2 cup at lunch, and add 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 2

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

Breakfast (196 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix (prepared with water)

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup topped with 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 medium slice crusty whole-grain bread

P.M. Snack (147 calories)

2 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites

Dinner (454 calories)

1 serving Sweet Potato Black Bean Burgers

Daily Totals: 1,190 calories, 38 g protein, 182 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 39 g fat, 1,530 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 banana to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. almond butter to A.M. snack, and add 25 almonds to P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Include all the modifications for the 1,500-calorie day (above) plus add 1 cup plain almond milk and top the cereal with 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at breakfast. Add 1 1/2 cups strawberries to P.M. snack, and add 2 servings of Mexican Corn (Esquites) to dinner.

Day 3

bowl of Vegetarian Chili

Breakfast (338 calories)

1 serving Vegan Smoothie Bowl

A.M. Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Mango-Date Energy Bites

Lunch (258 calories)

1 serving Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

½ cup cooked shelled edamame

P.M. Snack (141 calories)

½ cup carrot sticks

15 almonds

Dinner (382 calories)

1½ cups Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili

1 oz. whole-grain crackers

Daily Totals: 1,192 calories, 41 g protein, 186 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 41 g fat, 1,368 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/4 cup Maple Granola to breakfast and add 1 additional Mango-Date Energy Bite to A.M. snack. Increase your serving of Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili at dinner to 2 cups.

Make it 2,000 calories: Include all the modifications for the 1,500-calorie day (above) plus add 1 more Mango-Date Energy Bite (for 3 total) at A.M. snack. Add 1 cup strawberries to lunch, add an extra 15 almonds to P.M. snack, and add an additional 1 oz. crackers and 1 medium apple to dinner. Add 1 oz. of 70-85% vegan dark chocolate for an after-dinner treat.

Day 4

6859868.jpg

Breakfast (280 calories)

1 serving Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix (prepared with water) topped with 1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (147 calories)

2 servings Mango-Date Energy Bites

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup topped with 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 medium slice crusty whole-grain bread

P.M. Snack (158 calories)

1/3 cup prepared crunchy chickpeas

Dinner (319 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Lo Mein

Daily Totals: 1,203 calories, 46 g protein, 187 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 33 g fat, 1,901 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 banana to breakfast, add 1 cup unsweetened almond milk to A.M. snack, and add 1 cup grapes to lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. dried, unsweetened coconut and 1 cup unsweetened almond milk to breakfast. Add an additional Mango-Date Energy Bite to A.M. snack and add an additional 1/3 cup crunchy chickpeas to P.M. snack. Increase your serving of Vegetarian Lo Mein to 2 cups (an additional 2/3 cup) at dinner.

Day 5

stuffed potato with salsa and avocado

Breakfast (280 calories)

1 serving Maple Granola with 1 cup plain almond milk

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1/2 cup edamame

Lunch (298 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup topped with 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 medium slice crusty whole-grain bread

P.M. Snack (240 calories)

1/2 cup prepared crunchy chickpeas

Dinner (324 calories)

1 serving Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa and Beans

Daily Totals: 1,207 calories, 50 g protein, 183 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 34 g fat, 1,899 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 banana to breakfast, increase edamame by 1/4 cup at A.M. snack, and add 1 cup strawberries to lunch. Add an extra 1/2 cup crunchy chickpeas to P.M. snack and add 1 serving of tortilla chips to dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add an additional 1/3 cup Maple Granola to breakfast and add an additional 1/2 cup edamame to A.M. snack. Increase P.M. snack to 1 cup crunchy chickpeas. Add 2 servings of tortilla chips to dinner.

Day 6

Beefless Vegan Tacos

Breakfast (338 calories)

1 serving Vegan Smoothie Bowl

A.M. Snack (120 calories)

1/4 cup crunchy chickpeas

Lunch (339 calories)

1 serving Edamame Hummus Wrap

P.M. Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Mango-Date Energy Bites

Dinner (360 calories)

1 serving Beefless Vegan Tacos

Daily Totals: 1,231 calories, 47 g protein, 159 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 57 g fat, 1,361 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1/4 cup Maple Granola to breakfast, add 1 cup pineapple to lunch, and add 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds to dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/2 cup crunchy chickpeas to A.M. snack, add 6 oz. plain soy yogurt to lunch, and add 1 extra Mango-Date Energy Bite at P.M. snack. Add 1 oz. 70-85% vegan dark chocolate for an after-dinner treat.

Day 7

Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl

Breakfast (249 calories)

Maple Granola with 1 cup plain almond milk & 1 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (339 calories)

P.M. Snack (193 calories)

25 almonds

Dinner (348 calories)

Korean BBQ Tempeh Grain Bowl topped with 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

Daily Totals: 1,223 calories, 47 g protein, 154 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,523 mg sodium

Make it 1,500 calories: Add 1 cup pineapple to lunch and an additional 10 almonds to P.M. snack. Add 1 serving Spicy Stir-Fried String Beans to dinner.