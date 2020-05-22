Aldi Is Selling $13 Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees to Make Your Space a Little Greener

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Aldi is known for their inexpensive groceries, award-winning wine and innovative snacks (hello, carrot cake hummus). But only true fans of the German grocer know that the monthly "Aldi Finds" are where you can find all of the hidden gems and cool seasonal products. And February's Aldi Finds definitely did not disappoint. Aldi announced that they'll be selling fiddle leaf fig trees for $12.99. (Yes, you read that right—only $12.99!)

If you've been eyeing fiddle leaf fig trees, you know how expensive they can be (I paid $60 for mine and thought that was a good deal!). Granted, the one Aldi is selling is a baby at only 10 inches, but fiddle leaf figs can grow pretty quickly—up to 6 feet tall—in ideal conditions. All they require is a sturdy container (this faux wood pot from Target is absolutely gorgeous), a sunny spot and some TLC.