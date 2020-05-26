After two decades of falling sales, orange juice is now a hot commodity. Literally. The Wall Street Journal says that it was the #1 food commodity product of the first three months of 2020, and Americans bought an impressive 46% more (to the tune of 44 million gallons) OJ from mid-March to Mid-April, Bloomberg reports.

As consumers seek out anything and everything to potentially boost immunity against the coronavirus, the vitamin C-strong beverage is having a moment. Fascinatingly, interest in fresh citrus fruits of all kinds has also jumped during the pandemic—but not nearly as much. Grapefruit shipments are up 8%, orange shipments increased 23% and tangerine and tangelo shipments jumped 26%, according to Food Dive.

All that demand means that prices for all things citrus, and OJ in particular, are climbing at the supermarket. So is it worth stocking up on more to sip on? (Without hoarding, of course...we don't want another toilet paper scenario!)

Keep in mind that no meal plan or supplement can prevent you from getting sick. Fueling your body with a healthy diet complete with vitamins A, C, D, E and zinc has been proven to bolster your immune system but that just makes your system potentially better able to fight back against germs and bacteria, leading to a potentially milder or shorter illness.

So to be clear: No food or drink can fight off the coronavirus, including oysters or OJ. There is a current study in the works in New Zealand and another in China related to vitamin C treatment for patients who have already acquired COVID-19, but as of yet, medical experts believe that no vitamin can prevent or cure a viral infection.