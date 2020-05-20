Truly's 'Summer Fridays' Calendar Rewards You with a New Hard Seltzer Each Weekend

With the arrival of gorgeous weather and grilling season, it's the perfect time to relax on the weekends. Whether you're enjoying a trip to the beach or sitting in your backyard oasis, a refreshing beverage is the perfect companion (especially when you keep them cold in this watermelon cooler!). And thanks to Truly Hard Seltzer's new Truly Summer Fridays calendar, you don't have to debate about which drink to make.

The Truly Summer Fridays calendar works similarly to a traditional Advent calendar. Instead of counting down to a holiday, this calendar celebrates the start of each new weekend. Every Friday, simply pop open the next number in the sequence and, voila, you'll be rewarded with a Truly Hard Seltzer!

The calendar is good for 16 drinks featuring one of each of Truly's flavors like Pineapple, Wild Berry or Strawberry Lemonade. Not only is the calendar a cute and delicious way to celebrate each weekend—it also comes with stickers so you can show off your love of hard seltzer.