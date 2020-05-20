The Best Campfire Coffee & Coffee Makers

Take your next camping trip to the next level with these tasty brews.

When you go camping, you don't need to go without caffeine (and all of the nasty caffeine withdrawal symptoms that go with it). After sleeping on the ground, nothing tastes better than a hot cup. Bonus points if you enjoy it from one of our favorite reusable coffee mugs. Here's what to pack to make your morning joe outdoors.

Campfire Coffees

These packs of brews deserve a space in your cooler for your next camping trip.

Starbucks

Its Via Instant coffees are just as tasty as what you'd get from your barista. (5 packets, $8; athome.starbucks.com)

Swift Cup

These guys partner with specialty roasters to make their high-quality instant cup. (Starting at 6 packets for $14; swiftcupcoffee.com)

Kuju

If pour-over java is your jam, this one's for you. Each pouch comes with a filter that anchors over the sides of your mug and is prefilled with ethically sourced grounds. And 1% of all sales are donated to national parks. (10-pack, $22; kujucoffee.com)

Coffee Makers

Once you try these campfire-friendly coffee makers, you'll never want to go back to plain instant coffee again.

AeroPress

The über portable Go Travel Cof- fee Press telescopes neatly into its own mug. ($32; aeropress.com)

Coleman

The QuikPot is a propane-powered, full-size drip brewer. The 10-cup carafe is perfect for roughing it with

your entire crew. ($130; coleman.com)

GSI Outdoors

For an old-school approach, try the Stainless Coffee Percolator, which comes in 8-, 14-, 28- and 36-cup sizes. ($50 & up; gsioutdoors.com)

Make Your Own