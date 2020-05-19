Trader Joe's Just Released 2 Flavors of Dairy-Free Almond Milk Yogurts

Vegan or not, you'll want to spoon these ASAP. Just note this one detail...

Vegan or lactose intolerant? Your dairy substitute options seem to grow by the week. No longer are you stuck with chalky ice cream or impossible-to-melt cheese. Take a peek in the health or refrigerator section of any major supermarket or warehouse store, such as Whole Foods Market, Costco or Trader Joe's, and you'll see a wide range of milks, butters, yogurts, ice creams and cheeses.

You now have even more choices at Trader Joe's. On the heels of their popular Organic Creamy Cashew Yogurt Alternatives, TJ's has added two new non-dairy almond-based options to their vegan yogurt lineup. @traderjoesobsessed spotted them for $1.49 per 5.3-ounce cup at a Los Angeles store this weekend:

Available in two flavors—Mango and Vanilla Bean (spiked with real vanilla seeds!)—these have more calories and fat than their cashew cousins, but boast a more enviable amount of some micronutrients. The two almond varieties start with water-soaked almonds (similar to DIY almond milk) and are similar in texture to plain yogurt, rather than thicker Greek varieties. Each cup has:

180 to 190 calories

11 grams of fat (1 gram saturated fat)

18 to 21 grams of carbs (including 11 to 13 grams of total sugars)

5 grams of protein

4% of your daily value of calcium, iron and potassium

These almond yogurts contain live active cultures for a dose of probiotics. A consistent supply of these microorganisms not only helps improve your gut health, but may also reduce stress and anxiety. (A welcome bonus during these challenging times!)

Less sweet news: Trader Joe's Creamy Almond Yogurts also contain quite a bit of cane sugar. It's the second item on the ingredient list for both varieties, meaning it's not in short supply.

"They are both super delicious with a good consistency, but the added sugar is quite high, which makes me sad because the mango flavor is so authentic with a little tartness. The vanilla bean one has less sugar than the mango I might get these occasionally but not on a regular basis," @traderjoesobsessed said in her Instagram post after sampling both on her supermarket run.