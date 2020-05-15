This Amazing Woman is Using a School Bus to Deliver Meals

This school district in Tennessee got creative to solve the problem of food insecurity among their students. Meet the woman whose bright idea made it happen.

Photo: Kristina Krug

The Situation

Summers are no fun when you're hungry. In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 47% of school children rely on free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches, which, for some, are the only meals they'll eat all day. And once school is out, food insecurity becomes an even bigger challenge. For many years, Murfreesboro City Schools set up free meal sites, typically serving 25,000 to 30,000 meals each summer. But the district's supervisor of nutrition, Sandy Scheele (pictured above), knew that not everyone could make it to a brick-and-mortar location. "If they lacked reliable transportation, or had parents who were working during the hours we were serving, they wouldn't have access," Scheele says. Then, in 2015, she heard a district school bus was being retired and had an idea—what if she could repurpose it to bring food to the kids? Combating Hunger on Wheels (CHOW) was born.

What She Did

Scheele added a colorful graphic wrap to the bus's exterior, retrofitted the interior with air conditioning and diner-style tables and hit the street packed with meals. Word spread through local news coverage and social media. After the first successful summer, when nearly 43,000 meals were served, two more buses were added. The CHOW bus fleet now travels throughout the district, serving free meals to anyone 18 or under, no questions asked. "It's got all the fun and appeal of an ice cream truck, but it's serving wholesome, nutritious meals instead," says Lisa Trail, the district's director of communications. "When the kids see a CHOW bus pulling into their apartment complex or a city park, they come running." Officials from other districts in Tennessee—and across the country— have since traveled to Murfreesboro to learn about creating their own mobile summer meal programs.

Why It's Cool