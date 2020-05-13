This Video of Oprah Cooking, Drinking Wine and Singing Is Our Quarantine Mood

Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. The media executive, talk show host, TV producer and philanthropist may usually have a jam-packed schedule, but like most of us right now, she's spending most of her time at home practicing social distancing. I thought that's where the similarities between Oprah and us regular folks would end, but I was wrong.

When it comes to her quarantine meals, Oprah is trying to find joy in the routine of cooking (just like us!). She recently posted this video on Instagram of her whipping up some miso salmon and pesto pasta in the kitchen. She's singing and dancing to Harry Belafonte's Banana Boat Song (Day-O) and stirring her food, glass of wine in hand. (And she looks like she's having a blast!)

The star's meal looks delicious—and, not to mention, Weight Watchers-friendly (not surprising, since Oprah sits on the board of the company). Plus, it's refreshing to see a celebrity in sweatpants and glasses cooking a meal that we could recreate at home.