Trader Joe's Limited-Edition Sparkling Strawberry Juice Is the Best Mixer for Summer Drinks

We can always count on Trader Joe's to come out with new and exciting products. From dill pickle hummus to honey mustard and onion pretzels, we're constantly wandering the aisles looking for the next great find. Now, Trader Joe's has come out with the perfect seasonal beverage to go with our snacks: Sparkling Strawberry Juice Beverage.

According to their website, the fruity juice is made from just five ingredients: strawberry juice, water, carbon dioxide (so it gets bubbly), citric acid and ascorbic acid (to maintain color). The bubbly drink is the perfect option when you want something sweet, and it's actually pretty healthy compared to other ready-to-drink juices. Each 8.45-ounce can contains just 60 calories, 16 grams of carbohydrates and 15 grams of sugar (none of which is added).

The juice is a gorgeous shade of pink, and Trader Joe's recommends using it to make a cocktail with vodka and some muddled basil (yum!). You could also try the juice with prosecco to make your own mimosa or mix it with tequila for a delicious margarita.

For a refreshing mocktail, you could add fresh herbs and sparkling water or, as TJ's suggests, make an ice cream float with the bubbly juice.