'Tis the season for morels and other wild mushrooms in many parts of the country. But if you, like us, are struggling to find enough (fine, any) fresh mushrooms to feed your need for earthy, savory goodness, Costco has your cure.

The Snak Yard's Shiitake Mushrooms, available for $6.89 at select locations, are like the lower-carb mushroom answer to potato chips. It's unclear whether they're baked, fried or dehydrated, but one thing's for sure—they sound delicious.

The ingredient is longer than "shiitake mushrooms," but not much. These snacks also include sea salt, malt sugar, sustainable palm oil, yeast extract, spices and natural flavors. The jury's still out about what's part of those spices and natural flavors, but one blogger compares these Shiitake Mushrooms to a crunchier pork rind, with a flavor reminiscent of Chicken in a Biskit crackers.

"To be honest, one of my favorites! Extremely addictive 😋," commented @kacosta_gor on the photo of @costcobuys' discovery.

A ⅓-cup, or about 13 seasoned mushrooms, has 120 calories, 8 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbs, 3 grams of protein and 150 milligrams of sodium. They also contain a whopping 7 grams of fiber, something that 95% of Americans fall short in. (Your daily goal of this satisfying, slow-digesting kind of carb is 25 grams per day for women or 36 grams per day for men.)